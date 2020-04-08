Hull KR star Mose Masoe is an inspiration | Rugby League News





Mose Masoe suffered an injury that ended his career in a preseason game

Mose Masoe is one of the most positive people I have ever spoken to and it all comes from his belief in himself.

"They always give you the worst scenarios, doctors," said Masoe. "And in my head I thought, everything is between the ears, if you are strong there, you will be sweet."

"I think all injuries over the years have taught me lessons to prepare for this one. Always try to find the positive in the negative."

This week, Mose Masoe advanced further, moving from a fixed lying position on his bed to a wheelchair. What an inspiration. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bpo0ahKbKQ – Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) February 27, 2020

When the 30-year-old tied his boots to Hull Kingston Rovers on January 12 of this year, he could never have imagined it would be the last time.

In a preseason game against Wakefield Trinity, the prop, who played in both the Super League and the NRL, suffered a spinal injury that ended his career with a tackle.

A tackle he calls "normal,quot;, one that he could have done hundreds of times and not been hurt.

"I went in and I almost lost the guy and my neck was hyperextended," Masoe recalled. "I tore the ligament in the front of my neck and as I went down I tore the ligament in the back.

Masoe has received the support of Hull KR fans and the broadest family in the rugby league

"When I landed on the ground, the bones in your neck crushed and caused a small fracture."

Initially, Masoe was paralyzed from the shoulders down, only able to shake his head.

"I was a little nervous at first, but I've had a lot of injuries in my career, so I thought they would fix it," he said. "Just have faith in the medical staff and everything will be fine."

You can call it faith, belief, positivity, or determination – whatever it is, it has worked. Masoe has made a mini breakthrough this past week, but it almost didn't happen.

On March 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Masoe was told that he would have to leave the hospital and continue his rehabilitation at home, alone.

Ironically, it was a pleasant surprise when I logged in to start the video interview, I saw the Hull KR co-captain sitting in what was a hospital ward.

"I am very grateful to be here because a lot has happened in the last week, which has been a good improvement for me," said Masoe.

"I think it's gone down from the top. The spine room wants to stay in the spine room, but with the coronavirus, I think it's safer for people to go home."

He began his career at NRL.

"Many people were told that it was better for them to go home and stay away from this (hospital). We were told that last Monday.

"The next day, I think our consulting firm was fighting to keep us spinal because they knew how important it was. I am so lucky to be here for another week. I was glad!"

With so many uncertainties during these times, Masoe said doctors and physical therapists are determined to make the most of their time with their patients, as it could end any day.

Masoe said: "I am making the most of every day here … That week, I have progressed a lot in myself and I am very grateful to be here.

"In just a week I learned how to move from my chair to a bath chair, I started walking on crutches, I have my own walking frame, so I walk around my bed with only one frame. Physios have been amazing.

"If I fall, I've been taught to crawl and climb on something to get you back in your chair. I learned it all in a week."

Masoe has spent about three months in the hospital, certainly some days more difficult than others, but helping him stay motivated is his cousin, Mark.

"He has cerebral palsy and he has muscular dystrophy, he is also in a wheelchair," Masoe explained.

"I had a moment with my partner where I cried a little. But I thought about my cousin and my mood changed immediately and I became a happier person."

"Just knowing that he has been in a wheelchair all his life, I cannot be here sulking with myself where he has not had the option to live his life to the fullest. I have been fortunate enough to do something I love for the past 12 years. .

"I've been in the hospital for 12 weeks. But it's been a good trip, every day is exciting, it's like being reborn. You have to learn to do everything again."

During the interview I found myself repeating the words inspirational and positive, because that is exactly what Mose Masoe is.

A true inspiration and one of the most positive people I have ever spoken to.