Hulk Hogan tells people not to trust the vaccine in a strange religious outpost amid a coronavirus pandemic

WENN

Regretting how the disease & # 39; has taken away everything we adore & # 39 ;, the WWE Hall of Fame member compares the crisis with the & # 39; plagues of Egypt & # 39; and advises everyone to turn to God.

Up News Info –

Hulk hogan He has raised his eyebrows with his strange religious publication amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although COVID-19 has claimed more than 82,000 lives worldwide since its first outbreak in China, the retired professional wrestler expressed his belief that what the world needs right now is not a vaccine, but faith in God.

Taking on his Instagram account, the 66-year-old man reminded others to turn to God. "Maybe we don't need a vaccine, maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus," he said. in his long post with a photo of him praying.

Asking fans if they can handle the truth, Hogan began his post by stating, "In three short months, just as He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken from us all that we worship." He added: "God said, 'You want to adore athletes, I will close the stadiums. You want to adore the musicians, I will close the Civic Centers. You want to adore the actors, I will close the theaters. You want to adore money, I will close the economy and I will collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship me, I'll get to where you can't go to church. "

The television personality, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, also quoted 2 Chronicles 7:14 of the King James Bible for publication on Monday, April 6. "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn away from their evil ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sin and heal their land," he wrote.

<br />

Hogan's preaching gets mixed reactions from his followers. Some were supportive. "Amen! Honestly, one of your most powerful and heartfelt posts! You are absolutely right. This world needs healing. And the only cure is Jesus! May God bless you," wrote one. Another agreed, "I couldn't agree more. I have said for a while that the world needs to slow down and change our focus. Thank you brother. HH 4 LIFE."

Others noted the importance of the vaccine in fighting the pandemic. "I love the message, but no, we definitely need a shot," said one fan. A second said, "I was with you until you said we don't need a vaccine. Faith, prayers, and God won't help us get through this. Not without science."

However, another fan expressed disapproval: "You just lost a fan today. I am in a nursing home and I have a good chance of getting this disease. In a county next to us, 26 people tested positive for this." disease and in my state of North Carolina, 35 people have died so far. So it hurts. "