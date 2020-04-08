Hrithik Roshan offers food packages for various people in need

Hrithik Roshan recently donated N95 and FFP3 masks to BMC workers to help them fight the spread of the Coronavirus. Now Hrithik has teamed up with the non-profit Akshaya Patra to provide meals to those in need. The organization delivers homemade meals to nursing homes, daily salaried workers, and disadvantaged people across the country. The organization went to its official website to thank the superstar for his generous donation.

Akshaya Patra, thanking Hrithik for his contribution, wrote on Twitter: “We are happy to share, our Foundation now has the power of Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will provide nutritious 1.2 lakh cooked meals to nursing homes, daily wage workers and low-income groups across India, to normal work routine. ”

Another tweet read: “We salute the immediate help of superstar Hrithik Roshan to provide relief and support the health and well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply appreciate your gesture. @iHrithik. "Congratulations to you Hrithik!