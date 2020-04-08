How WhatsApp is making it more expensive to spread misinformation

We always have at least some reason to worry about spreading misinformation, but we are more concerned about misinformation during a public health crisis. In general, we are not well informed about public health issues, even in good times, so the emergence of a new disease for which the human race has no natural immunity presents an incredible target for bad actors.

For example, if for some reason you oppose new 5G cellular networks, you can go to social media and make many posts that suggest 5G networks are making the spread of the virus worse. Or you could say that 5G itself is causing COVID-19. Or you could say that the pandemic itself It is a hoax, and that conversation about a virus is intended to cover up the installation of 5G equipment. And if you said it often enough, and your posts got enough traction, then eventually the marginal press would redact your claims and the misinformation would quickly move to the mainstream.

In the UK last month, in the days after the government ordered citizens to remain in their homes, this is more or less exactly what happened. Some people are burning down telephone poles in a totally wrong effort to fight 5G. Jim Waterson and Alex Hern spoke to fact-checkers about the situation in the guardian:

They cite the rapid growth of neighborhood social media groups, the failure of networks to promote scientific evidence about 5G, and a terrified population seeking to make sense of a world turned upside down. (…) Tom Phillips, the publisher of the Full Fact fact-checking organization, said he warned last summer of the increasing prevalence of 5G health claims. But in recent weeks, discredited claims about 5G had been transformed, potentially aided by the creation of new local Facebook and WhatsApp groups to help support neighbors during the pandemic. Google Trends data suggests that British interest in 5G theories exploded in the last days of March, shortly after the blockade was imposed.

Let's assume that marginal theories like these don't exist only on social media, and that, as the article argues, telecommunications should be doing a much better job of explaining to people what 5G is and what it is not. (Here is a good description of my colleague Chaim Gartenberg).

But it's clear that, as usual, social media is amplifying some of these theories and helping them take hold in the popular imagination. If you are Facebook, you can launch a group of fact checkers and content moderators to the topic to remove viral posts and try to deny other fringe voices and improper algorithmic promotion. But if the topic is WhatsApp owned by Facebook, the solution is darker.

WhatsApp, after all, uses end-to-end encryption. In practice, this means that WhatsApp alone cannot see the content of your message. There are obvious privacy advantages to an app like this, particularly in a world where far-right authoritarianism is on the rise. Will Cathcart, who runs WhatsApp, told me this week that WhatsApp's commitment to privacy feels even more urgent in a world plagued by a pandemic where almost all of our communication is digitally mediated. (As a separate comment, the full story of Zoom's recent backlash is that the product design allowed too many strangers to interrupt his call.)

"Part of what WhatsApp is trying to do is make possible what it used to do face to face," Cathcart told me. "Part of that is privacy."

If we were talking face-to-face, he told me on Zoom, we probably wouldn't worry too much if someone was spying on us. However, in a digital call, espionage becomes a much bigger concern.

If all WhatsApp did was enable texts, calls and chats, that would be the end of the story. But from the beginning, the app has had a feature that, at least in some parts of the world, transformed it into something that looks more like a social network like Facebook. That feature is the forward button, and I wrote about your story today in The edge:

For much of WhatsApp's existence, it was easy for users to forward a single message to up to 256 people with just a few taps. Initially, these messages weren't labeled as forwarding, and end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp could make it nearly impossible for authorities to determine who might be using the app to spread hate speech or calls for violence. This triggered a crisis in India, where WhatsApp was linked to mob violence. In 2018, WhatsApp began experimenting with limits on the number of times a message could be forwarded. He also started tagging forwarded messages the first time and adding two arrows to show that a message has been forwarded repeatedly. Last year, the company began limiting the number of people a single message can forward to five.

The occasion for my article was the news that WhatsApp has taken another step on the way to remove the app's streaming features: Starting today, you can forward what the company calls a "highly forwarded message," one that is at least five forwardings far from their point of origin, to a single person.

As I point out in the story, this is a soft limit. You can forward a highly forwarded message more than once, only to one person at a time. (You can also copy and paste it repeatedly.) But the amount of friction is significant. Effectively increases the "price,quot; of using WhatsApp to spread erroneous information, at least in terms of time. The erroneous information will continue to be spread on WhatsApp, as in all messaging services. But it will spread more slowly, and will give fact checkers more time to pursue and promote the truth.

This strikes me as a healthy balance. In fact, I'd say it's a healthier balance than there is now in Apple's iMessage, another app that uses end-to-end encryption and enables mass forwarding, and is used by more than a billion people. Signal, the new messaging app funded by WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, uses the same scheme.

On Tuesday Washington Post He reported that a group of Democratic senators sent a letter to WhatsApp asking him to do more to stop the spread of misinformation. But I hope senators recognize that WhatsApp is not the only popular encrypted messenger on the market, and that it is making moves that its competitors would do well to copy.

⬆️Trending up: Facebook You are giving these 400 local newsrooms grants of $ 5,000 each to support their coronavirus reports as part of the Facebook Journalism Project. The company also announced a relief fund for local newsrooms fighting the pandemic. These relief grants range from $ 25,000 to $ 100,000.

⬆️Trending up: Jack dorsey announced that it is moving $ 1 billion of its Square estate, approximately 28 percent of its wealth, to Startsmall LLC to fund relief COVID-19 and other efforts. Once the pandemic is under control, she plans to shift the focus from donations to girls' health and education, as well as universal basic income.

Lateral tendency: Amazon He is giving a partial payment to the employees he sends home for presenting with a fever. Amazon is really on a streak to do almost the right thing, just a few days after everyone hoped they could.

⭐Amazon He has begun disciplining warehouse workers who violate social distancing rules, which require them to stay 6 feet from their colleagues to limit the spread of the coronavirus. If workers are caught twice breaking the rules, they can be fired. Here's Annie Palmer on CNBC:

It is unclear how Amazon is identifying employees who have violated the rules. In a blog post published last week, Dave Clark, who heads Amazon's retail operations, said the company would use its "best machine learning technologists,quot; to spot areas where it can improve social distancing at its facilities by relying on internal camera systems. Three Amazon warehouse workers who asked to remain anonymous said site leaders told them that their facilities would identify people when they were seen to violate the rules, as well as by reviewing camera images. Workers also expressed concern that the policy would be unfairly applied to floor associates and not to site leadership.

Amazon The definition of what it considers an "essential product,quot; continues to change. While the company originally said it would eliminate the priority of least-needed items, starting April 6, you could still order a bowling ball, a pack of 10 gum chickens, and a party dress in the United States, and that show up at your door in a week. And now I know what I will do this weekend! (Maddy Varner / The market)

Amazon It postpones its main summer shopping event, Prime Day, until at least August. The company expects a possible $ 100 million hit from excess devices that it may now have to sell at a discount. (Krystal Hu and Jeffrey Dastin / Reuters)

⭐ Some teachers report that less than half of their students participate in online learning. Absence rates are particularly high in schools with many low-income students, where access to home computers and Internet connections can be patchy. Dana Goldstein, Adam Popescu and Nikole Hannah-Jones in The New York Times have the story:

The trend is generating widespread concern among educators, talking about a possible need for summer sessions, an early start in the fall, or perhaps having some or even all students repeat a grade once Americans can return. to the classrooms. Students struggle to connect in large and small districts. Los Angeles said last week that about a third of its high school students were not entering classes. And there are daunting challenges for rural communities like Minford, Ohio, where many students live in remote forested areas without internet provider services.

IT contractors in Facebook I have been told that your physical presence is required to set up laptops for new employees and other remote employees. They have even been issued letters to continue their travels stating that they are helping to provide "essential services,quot; amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sam Biddle / The interception)

New York has 12 times more coronavirus deaths than California. While it seemed to some that California lawmakers overreacted in early March, the decision to implement a statewide refugee order early now seems like a necessary move. (German Lopez / Vox)

This is how contact tracking, or tracking people's locations through their smartphones, could be in the US. USA The method, while invasive by American standards, is already working in South Korea and Singapore. (Derek Thompson / The atlantic)

A group of disease experts is exploring the use of "syndromic surveillance," which tracks aggregated emergency room data, to combat COVID-19. The technique was developed after 9/11 amid fears of bioterrorism. (Christina Farr / CNBC)

As United States government buildings closed their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many judges have moved their operations to the Internet. The result is that custody hearings, bankruptcy proceedings and abuse charges are being heard in the virtual courts housed in Youtube Y Focus. (Bloomberg)

Coronavirus has created an opportunity for technology companies to quietly press for long-standing goals in the hectic political and economic environment created by the outbreak. Some of these involve delaying the application of the new California privacy law and not reclassifying contractors as full-time employees. (David McCabe / The New York Times)

This is how coronavirus changed the way we use the Internet, from the devices we transmit to the applications we use to connect with our loved ones. While Americans spend more time online, growth has not been universal across all apps and services. (Ella Koeze and Nathaniel Popper / The New York Times)

Total cases in the US USA: At least 380,749

Total deaths in the US USA: At least 11,000

Cases reported in California: 16,329

Cases reported in New York: 138,836

Cases reported in New Jersey: 41,090

Cases reported in Michigan: 17,130

Data of The New York Times.

Voters – Wisconsin voters face a choice between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote after Republican state leaders rejected the Democratic governor's attempt to postpone in-person voting in the presidential primaries. The election offers a grim omen of an expected national fight for voting rights in the year of COVID-19. Astead W. Herndon and Jim Rutenberg in The New York Times have the story:

The state stands as a first test case in what both national parties hope will be a protracted fight over changing voter rules to deal with the pandemic, arguably the biggest battle for voting rights since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Mr. Evers was trying to push Wisconsin further into voting by mail. Since the pandemic first forced orders to stay home across the country, many Democrats have advocated for a universal vote-by-mail system in November. Republicans in various states and the president himself are lobbying for as many votes in person as possible.

Taiwan banned all government personnel from using Focus due to security concerns. Instead, it recommended that officials use the conference software provided by Google and Microsoft. (Mary Hui / Quartz)

The EU is moving ahead with its artificial intelligence regulations amid disruptions of the coronavirus. The proposed rules imply mandatory legal requirements for autonomous vehicles and biometric identification systems that could compel companies to test AI before deployment and retrain its algorithms in Europe with different data sets to ensure that rights are respected. of the users. (Natalia Drozdiak / Bloomberg)

Company Clearview AI facial recognition company has deep and lasting ties to right-wing extremists. Some even helped build the app. Luke O & # 39; Brien in HuffPost reports:

With the coronavirus pandemic that is driving the country into chaos and President Donald Trump moving forward to expand internal surveillance powers, in theory to better map the spread of disease, Clearview has sought deeper advances in government infrastructure and now is in talks with state agencies to use its technology to track infected people, according to The Wall Street Journal. (…) However, what has not been reported is even more terrifying: Exclusive documents obtained by HuffPost reveal that Ton-That, as well as several people who have worked for the company, have deep and long-standing ties to far-right extremists. Some members of this far-right clique worked for Ton-That.

Facebook Silently launched a new couples messaging app called Tuned. The app allows two people to send each other text and voice messages, along with photos and songs, after adding each other's phone numbers. People have been creating various versions of this application to years, and none has been a success so far. (Alex Heath / Information)

Mark Zuckerberg promised Instagram founder Kevin Systrom independence. But an excerpt from Sarah Frier's book Unfiltered It shows that once Instagram started competing with Facebook products, that independence was gradually eroded. I will have much more to say about this very good book, and soon! (Sarah Frier / Bloomberg)

Facebook Gaming launched tournaments for e-sports fans with early access worldwide. The tournament feature has been in the works for a while, but the company decided to launch it early to help people deal with social isolation. (Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat)

