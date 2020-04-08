How to Host a Party in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

%MINIFYHTML4bc8f80390881a4f1836c9495c5cc70576%

With much of the world trapped inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are turning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to regain the feeling of interacting with the outside world by spending time on the game's virtual islands and their resident anthropomorphic animals. But the game's easy-to-use multiplayer that lets you host up to seven guests on an island has also become a popular way to host real-world events like birthday parties and even weddings.

If you want to organize your own party, we have prepared a guide right here. We'll give you some ideas on what you can do with your visitors to inspire you and learn some of the mechanics of organizing the party to make it run smoothly.

Before the party

Send invitations by mail using the Dodo Airlines postal system

you could invite your friends to your party by text message or discord, but if you want to have a truly authentic event Animal crossingtheme party, consider sending invitations through the game's postal system on Dodo Airlines.

To do so, head to the Dodo Airlines building and look at the stationery rack to the right of Orville's desk. The game offers many different card designs to choose from, and you can even attach a pre-party gift. However, one thing to keep in mind: You cannot send in-game emails to a player unless you have visited their island or yours.

Clean the island before the guests arrive

Once you've sent out invitations, you may finally want to clean up your island. In particular, you'll want to make sure to place loose and scattered objects in your home storage, sell them, or "place,quot; them to appear as a physical object on your island. If you simply "drop,quot; an item, which is when it appears as an icon on the ground, your visitors can pick it up. Don't leave things out there that you don't want others to pick up!

Open your island early

Actually, taking everyone to your island can take longer than you expect, so I very I recommend opening your island a little earlier.

To open the doors of your island, talk to Orville on Dodo Airlines, and he will guide you through opening your island for local or online play. (Please note that if you want to play online you will need a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service.) It will also ask if you want to open your island to people on your Nintendo Switch friends list, to your "Best Friends,quot; in the NookPhone "Best Friends List,quot; app, or to anyone who enters the five-digit Dodo code that Orville will issue you.

Once your doors are open and visitors begin to fly, keep in mind that each of your arrivals will completely stop you and anyone else on your island from doing something for about a minute while the game plays a scene . Opening your doors early allows people to stagger their arrivals so that everyone doesn't come in and stop the game at once.

During the party

Conduct a guided tour

Once everyone has arrived, a good way to start the party is by giving your friends a guided tour of your island. One of the best parts of Animal Crossing: New Horizons This is how much you can customize your island: show your friends how you have built yours!

My island, for example, is built around straight lines and grids, while a friend of mine has already divided hers into three distinctly themed neighborhoods. Share what makes your island unique with your friends.

Contact the game chat

If you want to communicate with thoughts deeper than the villagers' reactions and emotions, tap the R button on your controller to open a chat window in the game. You can type it by manually selecting the keys with the controller or using the Nintendo Switch touch screen.

If you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you can use the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app to write chat messages using your phone's keyboard. The app will also allow you to communicate via voice chat, but those voice messages will only be routed through your phone's speakers, not the game's audio. However, the first time you use the mobile application, you must also configure it from the configuration menu that is accessible in New Horizons’ title screen.

Exchange gifts

One of my favorite things in New Horizons is to collect new decorations and clothes, so I recommend giving some of your favorite things to your friends. With the high volume of collectibles in the game, there is a decent chance that you will give your friends something they don't have yet. And if you really want to take your gift experience to the next level, buy Timmy and Tommy wrapping paper at Nook’s Cranny and wrap your gifts before you deliver them.

Visit the museum

The design of the Blathers museum is the same from one island to another, but you may have different fish, insects, and fossils than your friends. Consider taking a tour of your museum so you can compare what you found and captured.

Play games together

If you and your friends are looking for something a little more active, they can also play some games.

One idea is to organize a competition to catch most of the fish or insects. Get everyone started in one place (I get people started in the Resident Services plaza), start a timer, and then let everyone scatter around the island to catch as many fish or insects as they can before the weather.

Another idea is to do a treasure hunt by burying treasures around the island. You can make a concentrated plot of gifts like I did in the image below or distribute the gifts across the island, or both! And before burying the items, you may want to wrap them in wrapping paper to add an extra layer of surprise to the buried treasures.

Please note that before you start your treasure hunt, you will need to make each of your visitors a best friend through your NookPhone's "Best Friend List,quot; app so they can dig on your island. Making someone a "best friend,quot; also allows them to use an ax, so be sure to trust your friends enough not to cut down your trees.

A really fun game is a clever version of the musical chairs called "musical stumps,quot;, which I saw for the first time performed by @samirows on Twitter. To set up the game, plant some trees in a circle, with one tree less than the number of players, then cut them into stumps. Once the stumps are ready, have one person play an instrument, such as the ocarina, while the other players walk around the stumps. When the musician stops playing, everyone has to run to climb a stump and not be the ones left out. Once the dust has settled, remove a stump and do it all over again.

They can also hit each other on the head with their insect nets. I have turned this into a game by having people gather in the Resident Services plaza as an "arena,quot; and then everyone runs and sways each other with their networks. If they hit you in the head, you're out. The winner is the last person standing. (Start the game with the bell of a judge to increase the intensity).

Take a group photo

As the party is winding down, don't forget to take a group photo to commemorate the event! Pick a hangout, have someone open the camera app on the NookPhone, and have everyone pose with a reaction or showing a fish or bug. The camera app also has lots of fun filters and camera pan and zoom options that you can use to get creative with your shot.

These are just some ideas on how to organize a party in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Throwing parties with my friends on my island has really helped me connect with them even though we haven't seen each other in over a month, and I hope this guide can provide you with the tools and inspiration to make memorable events as well.