How to add a PIN to a Netflix profile and make sure it really works – BGR

Netflix's new parental controls include the option to block profiles with a 4-digit PIN.

Setting up a PIN is very easy and can be a convenient way to restrict Netflix access and even avoid creating additional profiles in a shared account.

However, the feature is only valid as long as people who use their Netflix account on multiple devices don't know their password.

Netflix announced a series of features on Tuesday aimed at giving parents more control over what their children watch. The movement could not have come at a better time, considering what is happening to the world right now. The new coronavirus pandemic closed normal life. Parents and children need to spend more time at home, and will consume more entertainment than usual, with Netflix useful in this regard. The streaming giant has plenty of content for all ages and supports multiple profiles, so family members can follow their favorite shows. One of the features that Netflix has just introduced is the compatibility with PINs, which can be used to protect profiles.

There can be several reasons to block a profile, and the simplest is to restrict Netflix access to one of your children. That way, when you tell them they can't access Netflix for a specific period, they won't be able to access it. Well, they will not be able to access your account as your friends could share a different account with them. Come to think of it, Netflix PINs might not work even for older kids who already know how the Internet works. What you will want to do in those cases is to completely restrict Internet access, but I'm digressing.

What PIN protection can also do for you is add another layer of privacy to a profile and prevent other people using your password from messing with your main Netflix profile. However, there is one big caveat that we will address soon.

What is also important to know is that by blocking your main Netflix account with a PIN, you can also prevent others from creating other profiles on your account.

What you need to do to test PIN protection is to log into Netflix and then select Bill from the drop-down menu next to your profile. Scroll down to Profile and parental controls, where you will see all the profiles associated with the account. Select the one you want and search Locking Profile in the drop down menu. You will see that the lock is disabled by default. Click on Changeand then enter your Netflix password. This is where you will be asked to enter a PIN.

In addition to marking the Require a PIN to access the profile box, you can also check the Require profile PIN to add a new profile. The four-digit PIN is something you should easily remember, you will think foolishly. But things are not so strict. Netflix will even send you an email with the profile PIN, so you can always get it back later.

Once you lock a profile, the image of a lock will appear below when you reload Netflix. You will be asked to enter the PIN number to access the profile content. To remove the PIN, you will need to complete the above steps again.

While testing the feature, I wondered what would happen if I forgot the PIN. It turns out that all you have to do to get it back is know the password for your Netflix account. In other words, PIN protection is only valid if you want to protect your account from people who don't know the password but have the app installed on their devices. Anyone you share your Netflix login with can remove all PINs from all profiles and also create additional ones. Your children included.

To really take advantage of the feature, you'll need to be the person who logs in to Netflix on other people's devices. Once this is done, you can configure the PINs for those profiles, and users will not be able to use Netflix without knowing the PINs. Nor will they be able to reset the PIN.

