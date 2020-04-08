How Doctors Treat Covid-19 Patients

Sweat-drenched emergency room doctors and critical care nurses looking for protective gear have quickly come to epitomize the heroism and tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic.
Like the 9/11 ash-covered firefighters, we will remember these health workers and their sacrifice and resistance on the front lines long after Covid-19 vanishes. They put themselves at risk, often without the necessary equipment to protect themselves or the resources to treat many of their patients.
Why do these professionals risk their own health and that of their families for the common good? And what cost has it had?
If you are a healthcare worker facing the spread of the coronavirus, we want to hear from you. We invite you to share your story below and submit a photograph of yourself or a video in response to our questions. If you prefer to share in a format, choose one.
We can publish your response, and a Times reporter or editor can contact you to hear more about your story.
Do you want to contribute? Please complete this form.
We want to see you on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus. Send us a photo of yourself as you prepare for a new day or a photo of yourself at the end of your shift.
In your recording, we would like you to respond to these three prompts:
1. Tell us your name, age, where you are from and what you do.
2. Tell us about the most intense experience you have had fighting Covid-19.
3. How has the coronavirus outbreak affected you, that is, what sacrifices have you had to make to do your job?
We can present your video in a Instagram story at @nytimes.
