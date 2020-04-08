Hotels Open as "Comforting Shelter,quot; for Healthcare Workers

Days after closing for the first time in its 200-year history, Claridge & # 39; s, the famous luxury hotel in London's Mayfair district, reopened on April 3 to 40 doctors, nurses and other National Health Service workers. who responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

Claridge & # 39; s is one of many hotels around the world that closed its doors to the public in recent weeks to follow the rules set by governments and health experts, but reopened as accommodation for health workers as it It became clear that many workers would need a place to stay.

"We felt that Claridge & # 39; s and all of our hotels had a duty to step up," said Paula Fitzherbert, director of communications for the Maybourne Hotel Group. "We love London. London is part of who we are and we need to help. We need to improve the way all of our health workers are. "

Ms Fitzherbert said that the Maybourne Hotel Group, owner of Claridge & # 39; s, realized that as the virus spread, more healthcare workers would be asked to come to London from surrounding towns and cities, and those people probably would not have a home in the city. She said offering them a place to stay will ease some of their stress and prevent people from traveling on trains.