Hotels Open as "Comforting Shelter,quot; for Healthcare Workers

Days after closing for the first time in its 200-year history, Claridge & # 39; s, the famous luxury hotel in London's Mayfair district, reopened on April 3 to 40 doctors, nurses and other National Health Service workers. who responded to the coronavirus pandemic.
Claridge & # 39; s is one of many hotels around the world that closed its doors to the public in recent weeks to follow the rules set by governments and health experts, but reopened as accommodation for health workers as it It became clear that many workers would need a place to stay.
"We felt that Claridge & # 39; s and all of our hotels had a duty to step up," said Paula Fitzherbert, director of communications for the Maybourne Hotel Group. "We love London. London is part of who we are and we need to help. We need to improve the way all of our health workers are. "
Ms Fitzherbert said that the Maybourne Hotel Group, owner of Claridge & # 39; s, realized that as the virus spread, more healthcare workers would be asked to come to London from surrounding towns and cities, and those people probably would not have a home in the city. She said offering them a place to stay will ease some of their stress and prevent people from traveling on trains.
Guests will stay in rooms that generally cost £ 650 (around $ 850) per night. Ms. Fitzherbert expressed some disappointment that guests will not be able to experience the luxurious stay for which the hotel is known, but said she was glad that the hotel could still help.
"We are thinking of this as a comforting haven rather than a five-star haven," Fitzherbert said. "I hope they can come in, run a bubble bath, hopefully relax before going out again."
To enter the hotel, N.H.S. workers must ring the doorbell and walk up the stairs to their room: the hotel's famous elevator, the The last elevator operated by a person in London is not operational. Breakfast and dinner will be delivered contactless and in takeaway boxes, "instead of fine china," and rooms are not cleaned daily and will likely be empty for 48 hours after someone leaves. The kitchen staff at three Maybourne Hotel Group hotels are preparing meals.
Staff volunteering
Ms. Fitzherbert said Claridge has "a staff skeleton that stays home," and for those who commute daily, transportation is being covered by the hotel, with many employees taking Ubers. When a call was sent to staff to see who would like to volunteer, almost everyone volunteered, he said.
Gary Neville, the soccer coach and former Manchester United player, said that at two hotels he co-owns in Manchester, the staff also volunteered to serve and serve N.H.S. workers who are offered more than 170 rooms. Hotel employees receive their regular pay, even if they are not currently working. The hotel began planning service to N.H.S. workers in early March.
"We did not wait for the UK and US governments to shut down because we could see what was coming from the advice we received from our Singapore counterparts," said Neville.
Mr. Neville said that, at the request of healthcare workers, rooms are not cleaned daily and that people inside the hotel follow social distancing rules. The rooms will remain dedicated to N.H.S. staff for as long as needed, Mr. Neville said.
"Medical professionals must be able to stay away from their families," he said. "There is no choice for them and there is no choice for us. We have to do this for them. We want to do it. "
Social distancing in hotels
At Sophy Hyde Park, a hotel in Chicago that has opened most of its rooms to University of Chicago Medical Center staff since March 27, contactless interactions between hotel staff and healthcare workers have become routine. Its rooms are open to hospital employees until mid-April, when it will start charging a discounted rate.
"Our staff is in front of the front desk, the keys are pre-made and on the credenza eight feet away from the front," said Anthony Beach, general manager of the hotel. "There is a key disinfection station. You cannot hand out credit cards or anything of that nature, so you can get your keys and go directly to your rooms."
In New York City, on the night of April 2, the Four Seasons on East 57th Street opened 225 rooms for medical personnel. One hundred rooms were filled three days later. Social distancing measures begin before people enter the building, with street markers six feet apart to mark the entrance and help stem the flow of people entering the building at any time.
"A single entry point and screening station has been designated for guests and employees," said Bryan Barbieri, a hotel spokesman. "Each person will go through an evaluation process, one at a time, that includes a temperature control and will answer a series of questions."
The hotel's general manager, Rudy Tauscher, said that within the hotel, hotel guests and employees are divided into designated areas and informed about the "green areas,quot; at the hotel, where they are allowed to stay.
Boxed drinks and meals are provided for guests to head to their rooms. After departure each room will be empty for three days and will then be cleaned and disinfected by a professional third party company before being cleaned again by the hotel's cleaning team.
the Fairmont Royal York, an Accor hotel in Toronto, has opened 500 rooms for healthcare workers at three nearby hospital foundations. In this hotel, in-room food is available and delivered without contact between guests and hotel staff. Guests can also request the delivery of external restaurants, to be delivered without contact.
Working with authorities
Ms. Fitzherbert from Claridge & # 39; s and Mr. Neville from the Stock Exchange Hotel and Hotel Football said that before opening to health workers, they were in conversation with health and government authorities to discover best practices.
In the past few weeks, hotels and government officials in the United States have been criticized for not working harder to accommodate health workers who, in many cases, cannot go home because they could expose someone in their home to Covid-19. There have been reports of health care employees. sleeping in their cars and being verbally abused while the hotel rooms are empty.
Mr. Tauscher of Four Seasons in New York said he has been in talks with healthcare organizations, the governor's office staff and other hotels.
"If you have several hundred rooms, you must be very careful in logistics," said Tauscher. "You can't fill all the rooms. You don't want to book too much; you want to set parallel cleaning schedules and bring people. If we don't have a clean and safe environment and if we don't follow many guidelines, we would put everyone at risk."
In New York, a spokeswoman for the State General Service Office wrote in an email that the state, through consultants such as the construction and architecture firm LiRo, examined nearly 30 hotels in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island and Westchester looking for medical accommodation. personal and patient care. The inspection process included the accessibility of each property, the HVAC systems, the size of the room, the fire fighting systems, the lighting and telecommunications capabilities.
"The State has examined a number of locations throughout the New York area, including hotels, dormitories, and closed nursing facilities and hospitals, to assess their use for low acuity patient care and staff housing," he wrote. Heather Groll, spokesperson for The State General Service Office, in an email.
