Hollywood Burbank Airport closes Terminal B due to lack of demand – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Hollywood Burbank Airport is closing one of its terminals due to lack of demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From 6pm. On Friday, all departure and arrival flights, ticket counter, baggage services and security checks will take place in Terminal A. Terminal B will be closed until further notice.

The airport recently closed many of its parking lots due to a drop in traffic as well.

Hollywood Burbank Airport is closing many of its parking lots in response to a dramatic drop in traffic. Lots A and C, as well as the valet service, are closed at the moment. Passengers must park in lot E or short-term parking.

These steps are an effort to continue flight operations, even as speculation grows as to whether many of Southern California's largest airports will remain open.

Los Angeles International Airport said flight operations would continue this week after a police officer assigned to the airport tested positive for coronavirus.

Traffic at the country's second largest airport has decreased by 90 percent compared to last year. It has also reduced bus and shuttle travel due to fewer travelers.

In response, LAX installed more than 250 additional hand sanitizer stations and increased deep cleaning throughout the airport, targeting "high contact,quot; areas at the airport, such as handrails, escalators, elevator buttons, and bathroom doors.

Several airlines have reduced flight times, so guests are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.