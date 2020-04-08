Highland Park soccer star Presley Echols talks about adjusting to training during Coronavirus Lockdown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Highland Park, Presley Echols is the current All Area Girls Player of the Year.

Normally, Echols would be training with his Highland Park teammates. Now they are just Echols and his sister Lauren.

"For me, it has been a little difficult to be honest," says Echols. "It was hard for me because I'm used to the routine, going to school and playing soccer afterwards and being with my team." Not being able to train with them has been difficult. ”

In a second, Echols and his teammates were wrapping up the district game. She had recently become the school's top scorer. Also, the Scots were heading to the playoffs as the top ranked team. All of that positive momentum fell apart due to COVID-19. Echols says that she and her teammates were crushed.

“It was going very well. It was a lot of fun, ”said Echols. “We were undefeated in the district. Just before all of this happened, we had a week before the playoffs. We were looking forward to it. So when it happened, it was definitely a slap in the face a little bit. "

The good news for Echols is that he will bring his talent to the University of Texas next season; But the coronavirus pandemic that abruptly ends his season has made his senior campaign at Highland Park bittersweet.

"It is definitely bittersweet, but I will never forget the memories I have made in high school football," he said. "And I am very excited to go to Texas. It is like a new beginning. You are playing top level athletes. It will definitely be different. It will be a challenge, but I am very excited."