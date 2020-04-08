HGTV ‘Windy City Rehab’ host Alison Victoria worries about the house's finances – Deadline

Alison Victoria, the HGTV presenter Windy City Rehab, has the same concerns as many homeowners as the pandemic crisis continues. He currently has seven houses in various stages of construction, and time is ticking on his loans in a luxury real estate market that is currently dead and unlikely to revive quickly.

First Kitchen Shockers host addressed his concerns this morning at the Leading from home podcast, presented by corporate podcaster John Roa as a segment in his The John Roa Show. The segment focuses on executives and leaders across the country on how they are dealing in this quarantine moment.

In the case of Victoria, it is considering whether the main investments needed to rehabilitate its properties will pay off in an uncertain future. Her HGTV program focuses on the rehabilitation and change of residential houses in her native Chicago, but it is also her full-time job.

"What is the future of the residential? And that is, how will our prices be? "She said to Roa." You know, I do have a house listed for $ 1.6 million right now. In two months, will it still be $ 1.6? I do not know."

Victoria currently has seven houses on the move, part of her upcoming second season on HGTV to be slated this summer. His days of forced home confinement are being spent. "trying to communicate with my bankers and my investors and trying to keep things afloat financially, "he said." Because all my own money was used to fund these projects, and if those projects are just sitting, where's my income? ? And that’s what everyone’s thinking right now, when is my next paycheck? I’m no different. "

Right now, it is a lot to be sitting and waiting. "In the meantime, I'm sitting here saying, 'I could be finishing these houses,' but I can't be in them doing what I normally would. And that scares me because obviously I don't know when I will be able to go back to those homes, and it scares me for what happened to all the financial institutions that I'm dealing with. You know, I'm not a priority anymore. "