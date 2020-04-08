Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLa9f87fecd20b76b8194dec6df89a909176%
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 20,346 and 959 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.
The 959 deaths include:
- two in berrien county
- one in branch county
- one in Calhoun County
- one in cass county
- one in cheboygan county
- one in clinton county
- one in crawford county
- 251 in Detroit
- one in dickinson county
- three in eaton county
- two in emmet county
- 39 in Genesee County
- one in gogebic county
- three in grand traverse county
- four in hillsdale county
- two in ingham county
- one in Ionia county
- one in Iosco county
- two in Isabella County
- four in jackson county
- six in kalamazoo county
- two in Kalkaska county
- eight in kent county
- five in Lapeer
- two in livingston county
- 141 in Macomb County
- two in Marquette County
- one in mecosta county
- oen in Midland County
- one in missaukee county
- one in Montcalm county
- four in muskegon county
- 234 in Oakland County
- one in Oceana county
- two in otsego county
- six in saginaw county
- two in sanilac county
- three in St. Clair County
- two in tuscola county
- one Van Buren
- 13 in Washtenaw County
- 195 in Wayne County
- two in "Other,quot;
- one out of state
- one out of state
For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Short of breath
For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.
