Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 18,970 and 845 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The 845 deaths include:

two in berrien county

one in branch county

one in Calhoun County

one in cass county

one in cheboygan county

one in clinton county

one if Crawford County

222 in Detroit

one in dickinson county

two in eaton county

two in emmet county

33 in Genesee County

one in gogebic county

three in grand traverse county

four in hillsdale county

one in ingham county

one in Ionia county

one in Iosco county

two in Isabella County

four in jackson county

four in kalamazoo county

two in Kalkaska county

six in kent county

three in Lapeer

two in livingston county

121 in Macomb County

two in Marquette County

one in mecosta county

one in missaukee county

one in Montcalm county

four in muskegon county

205 in Oakland County

one in Oceana county

two in otsego county

three in saginaw county

two in sanilac county

three in St. Clair County

two in tuscola county

one Van Buren

11 in Washtenaw County

180 in Wayne County

one in "Other,quot;

one out of state

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath

