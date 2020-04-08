Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 18,970 and 845 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.
The 845 deaths include:
- two in berrien county
- one in branch county
- one in Calhoun County
- one in cass county
- one in cheboygan county
- one in clinton county
- one if Crawford County
- 222 in Detroit
- one in dickinson county
- two in eaton county
- two in emmet county
- 33 in Genesee County
- one in gogebic county
- three in grand traverse county
- four in hillsdale county
- one in ingham county
- one in Ionia county
- one in Iosco county
- two in Isabella County
- four in jackson county
- four in kalamazoo county
- two in Kalkaska county
- six in kent county
- three in Lapeer
- two in livingston county
- 121 in Macomb County
- two in Marquette County
- one in mecosta county
- one in missaukee county
- one in Montcalm county
- four in muskegon county
- 205 in Oakland County
- one in Oceana county
- two in otsego county
- three in saginaw county
- two in sanilac county
- three in St. Clair County
- two in tuscola county
- one Van Buren
- 11 in Washtenaw County
- 180 in Wayne County
- one in "Other,quot;
- one out of state
- one out of state
For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Short of breath
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
