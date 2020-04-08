Here is what you should and should not do when going to the park in the middle of COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – It is essential that the community follow the guidelines for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Detroit reminds everyone that social distancing also includes visiting their local park. Here are some guidelines.
NO:
- Use play equipment
- Team play or contact sports
- Pass someone without a six foot distance
DO:
- Riding a bike, walking and exercising
- Enjoy your time outside safely
- Keep a six foot distance between you and others at all times
