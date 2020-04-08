Here is what you should and should not do when going to the park in the middle of COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – It is essential that the community follow the guidelines for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Detroit reminds everyone that social distancing also includes visiting their local park. Here are some guidelines.

NO:

Use play equipment

Team play or contact sports

Pass someone without a six foot distance

DO:

Riding a bike, walking and exercising

Enjoy your time outside safely

Keep a six foot distance between you and others at all times

