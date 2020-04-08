Home Local News Here is what you should and should not do when going to...

Here is what you should and should not do when going to the park in the middle of COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Here is what you should and should not do when going to the park in the middle of COVID-19 - CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – It is essential that the community follow the guidelines for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Detroit reminds everyone that social distancing also includes visiting their local park. Here are some guidelines.

NO:

  • Use play equipment
  • Team play or contact sports
  • Pass someone without a six foot distance

DO:

  • Riding a bike, walking and exercising
  • Enjoy your time outside safely
  • Keep a six foot distance between you and others at all times

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©