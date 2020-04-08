Heath Ledger said no to & # 39; Brokeback Mountain & # 39; Gay Love Story Oscar Prank

Focus functions

The actor in & # 39; Spider-Man: Far From Home & # 39; reveals that he and his late co-star were initially offered to appear at the 2007 Academy Awards to mock their characters' romantic relationship.

Jake Gyllenhaal is discovering the truth about Heath LedgerWork ethic. Remembering his work at Ang Lee "Secret in the mountain", he "Spider-Man: away from home"The actor revealed that his late co-star took his performance seriously by declining offers to present at the 2007 Academy Awards for a proposed joke about the film's gay love story.

In a new interview with Another Man magazine, the 39-year-old Hollywood star recalled: "I mean, I remember they wanted to do an opening for the Academy Awards that year which was a joke about it." He added, "And Heath refused. At the time I was like, 'Oh, it's fine … whatever.' I always say, it's all so much fun."

While the "Prince of Persia: Sands of Time"Star admitted she didn't mind making fun of her characters' romantic relationship, the same didn't apply to her late co-star. He told more," and Heath said, "It's not a joke to me, I don't. I want to make jokes about it. "

This was not the first time that Gyllenhaal had publicly admired his co-star for his stance on the parodies of his film. "I see people who joked with me or criticized me for the lines I say in that movie, and that's what I loved about Heath. He would never joke," it was opened to "Sunday Today" presenter Willie Geist in July 2019. "Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, he said, 'No. This is about love. Like, that's it, man. Like, no.'

Elsewhere, in an interview with Another Man, Gyllenhaal confessed that he still couldn't see his 2005 movie, even after more than a decade since its release. Still, he couldn't help but notice its importance. "There are things they choose you for, a quality, an essence, and Ang did that," he explained. "And it's still a mystery to me. And something Heath and I shared: That it was a mystery to us at the time."