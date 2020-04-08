Hearts to vote against the SPFL proposals and support the Rangers' motion | Football news

%MINIFYHTML28bde6c56364d708393e7f9555e476e177%





Hearts say that no club should be penalized as a result of an unprecedented situation.

Hearts will vote against an SPFL resolution recommending that the 2019/20 season end, and will support an alternative motion presented by Rangers.

Under the SPFL proposal, the tables in the Championship, League One and League Two would be final based on the positions when the leagues were suspended, based on points per game to allow prior postponements due to bad weather.

The Premier table will also be finalized on the same basis if it is impossible to restart the season after Scotland's blocking period ends due to the coronavirus.

He is currently slated for June 10 at the earliest and if that happened, Celtic would be declared champion and Hearts would be relegated to the Championship.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has asked for more discussions to find a more satisfying outcome for all parties.

"After the SPFL briefings held today, and having had the opportunity to read the proposed written resolution, I can confirm that Heart of Midlothian will not vote in favor of the proposal as it stands," Budge said in a statement.

Charles Paterson of Sky Sports News has the latest in Scotland, where a vote will be taken on a resolution recommending the immediate end of the 2019/20 football season in all divisions below the Premier.

"In the last 24 hours, prior to today's meetings, various clubs have been discussing possible options and sharing ideas. Many of those clubs believe, like us, that a decision of this magnitude requires significantly more discussion and debate than has been the case. been made available to us.

"I absolutely understand that finding an equitable outcome for everyone will not be easy. However, I firmly believe that we must try to find a solution that ensures that no club is penalized as a result of these exceptional circumstances."

"This is a time for all SPFL clubs and members to come together to find an equitable solution for everyone. If something is right, it is right. If it is wrong, it is wrong. We will continue to push to do the right thing, both for clubs like for Scottish football. "

The SPFL had also said that, if their plans were approved, it would consult with the clubs about a possible league restructuring before the 2020/21 season.

The owner of the hearts, Ann Budge, says that the club will support the resolution presented by the Rangers.

Rangers voiced opposition to this, issuing a statement describing the possibility that certain clubs were unfairly relegated as "abhorrent."

The Ibrox club also proposed a motion to allow the prize money to be released early to help clubs in financial difficulties. Hearts have said they will support that movement.

"It was emphasized today that some clubs, particularly those in the lower leagues, need funds to be released to help them navigate this exceptional situation," added Budge.

"I do not accept, however, that this resolution must be passed to free up those funds. If the Government can change the Laws of the Earth, in 24 hours, to face this crisis, then surely it cannot be impossible for the Scottish organs Soccer managers must modify the rules to do things.

"This is a time for pragmatism, not for rules. There are other ways to address today's financial challenges, and as such, we will support the Member Resolution presented by the Rangers."