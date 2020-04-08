Harvey Weinstein's former assistant tried to report the attempted rape to his bosses but to no avail

WENN

Rowena Chiu says she was devastated when Weinstein's superiors didn't take her report seriously after she managed to escape her sexual assault.

Harvey weinsteinHer former assistant will share her story of abuse at the hands of the disgraced movie magnate in an upcoming documentary series.

I take Rowena Chiu, 45, decades to accept the trauma of working with the former Miramax boss, after he allegedly attempted to rape her in 1998 during an evening gathering at the Venice Film Festival.

The series, "Harvey Weinstein: ID breaking now"will feature interviews with Chiu and other Weinstein accusers, including the actress Rosanna Arquette and Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutiérrez.

Chiu publicly opened the abuse last year 2019 in the book "She said"written by journalists from the New York Times Jodi Kantor Y Megan Twohey – who were the first to shed light on multiple sexual harassment and allegations of assault against the producer.

Chiu said Weinstein pushed her against a bed and tried to force herself on her, but, after escaping, her attempts to report Weinstein to her superiors were not taken seriously. They later hired attorneys, reached a $ 426,000 settlement, and signed confidentiality agreements (NDA), prohibiting them from discussing the attack.

"It was a very difficult number of years after signing the NDA, the business of not talking is a huge burden," he said, the gossip column on page six of the New York Post reported. "I tried to commit suicide twice three years after signing the agreement. It was an incredible fight and I finally rebuilt my life."

Chiu left the film industry and is now a stay-at-home mom with four children, but hopes the documentary will help keep the focus on the #MeToo movement.

"It took a long time, a complete move for some survivors to have the courage to get out," he added. "I hope that when the world finally returns to business after the coronavirus, some of that momentum will continue."

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars for rape and sexual assault last month, March 2020. The first installment of "Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now" will air on the Investigation Discovery network on Sunday, April 12.