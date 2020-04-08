Home Entertainment Harvey Weinstein's former aide Detailed attempt at alleged rape in next document

Harvey Weinstein's former aide Detailed attempt at alleged rape in next document

Former Harvey Weinstein aide has reportedly detailed an attempted rape by the former Hollywood executive in disgrace in an upcoming documentary.

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

"On the day of the sentence, when he turned 23, that was very demanding," Rowena Chiu told the Post. "It has destroyed so many lives." She continued, "I was crying over the testimony. They [the victims who testified] really represented all of us who weren't able to introduce ourselves."

