Harvey Weinstein's former aide Detailed attempt at alleged rape in next document

Former Harvey Weinstein aide has reportedly detailed an attempted rape by the former Hollywood executive in disgrace in an upcoming documentary.

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

"On the day of the sentence, when he turned 23, that was very demanding," Rowena Chiu told the Post. "It has destroyed so many lives." She continued, "I was crying over the testimony. They [the victims who testified] really represented all of us who weren't able to introduce ourselves."

Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now airs Sunday and will feature interviews with several Weinstein accusers, including actress Rosanna Arquette and Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutiérrez.

Chiu claims she was 24 years old when Weinstein attempted to rape her in 1998 during a gathering at the Venice Film Festival. She said he pushed her onto a bed and tried to rape her, but she managed to break free.

The first episode of the series will air on the Investigation Discovery network this Sunday at 10 p.m.