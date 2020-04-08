Hairdresser (45) who made & # 39; Houscall haircuts & # 39; during quarantine – Coronavirus dies !!

Eugene Thompson, a popular barber from Brookhaven Mississippi, died this weekend after a fight with the deadly coronavirus, MTO News discovered.

He was a father, son, brother, businessman, and a staple in the community, from owning a successful barber shop to being a role model.

Over the weekend, the owner of the Taper Nation and Taper Nation 2 barbershops died at Aprat St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Eugene, who had been offering "house call,quot; haircuts during quarantine, felt a little feverish on March 17, so she was tested and quarantined that day. He posted on his Facebook page that his store would be closed "for the rest of the week."

In the post, Eugene was wearing a face mask and said, "Quarantine stay away from people … places … or things … I felt a little gross … the fever was a little high, so I came check me out … the tapernation will be closed for the rest of the week … well-deserved rest and relaxation. "

According to media reports, Thompson tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22. Two days later he was fighting for his life in the hospital, for dehydration.

Her sister Dedra Edwards told the local media what happened next.

"He couldn't get up and walk to the car, he couldn't walk around the house because he couldn't do it anyway." At 12:22 p.m. The nurse practitioner at the ICU in St. Domenic called me and said her heart stopped and we couldn't revive it, "Dedra said.