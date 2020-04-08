Hailey Bieber discusses her simple but effective skincare routine

Karwai Tang / Getty Images
Hailey Bieber tea is spilling.
As people practice social distancing and continue to stay at home due to the continuous Coronavirus Bud, the 23-year-old model is blessing us with her simple yet effective beauty routine.
Let's face it: following our skincare regimen, using lipstick, and spraying our favorite perfume has given us a sense of normalcy in these crazy and uncertain times.
It's safe to say that one of the many ways that people exercise self-care is through beauty. Hailey is among those people.
"Last week, I answered a lot of questions and people were telling me about all their skin concerns, the ingredients they really liked, didn't like, and just wanted to open up a broader conversation," he said during a YouTube concert with celebrities. beauty expert, Dr. Barbara Sturm.
And that is exactly what she did.
The 23-year-old star broke down her easy skincare routine, and shared the rules of her beauty cardinals and everything in between. To read what he had to say, check out his transcript below.
His cardinal rule of beauty:
"Something that has always been really vital to me is that I never, ever sleep with makeup on. I know a lot of people forget, they fall asleep with makeup on. But let me say this, even in my drunken state, I never fell asleep with makeup on her face. That's a real fact. "
(Beauty) Sleeping is a must:
"I think sleep is so important to the skin. Sleeping and resting is so important to our overall health, and when I don't get enough sleep, if I work a lot or travel a lot (or) my sleep schedule is off, that's when I start to see that my skin breaks a little or really dries. When we are resting, our skin must be in its most neutral state. "
Less is more:
"For me, I'm someone who doesn't like many steps … because I think it's a: unnecessary and b: I just don't have time for that, to be honest."
His nightly routine:
"For me, it is generally to clean the skin, wash my face. Put on a serum, put on a moisturizer. If there are (acne) spots, then use a localized treatment and sleep with the localized treatment. If I have more time at night , and I feel like I want to go the extra mile, sometimes I get a face mask and then I wash my skin, apply the serums and any moisturizers. I tend to put on a little extra moisturizer at night, just because I think it's a good time to do that … because nobody is really seeing you. "
His morning routine:
"In the morning, I almost shower first thing in the day. I wash my face in the shower and then apply my products as soon as I get out of the shower. If I just got out of the shower, I actually leave my face a little wet to apply the products. "
Her confession of beauty:
"To be honest, there are times when I forget to exfoliate. But I've never been a person who liked to use exfoliators that are those really sharp pearls or those really exfoliating exfoliants. I think they always remove the skin, so I always I felt like (I had to wear) something really soft. "
About your perioral dermatitis:
"I wanted to talk about makeup very quickly, because that's another way my skin breaks, especially when I'm working hard. I don't always know what people are putting on my skin, because I'm working with different makeup artists all the time. I've had times when I've worked with different people and … I have something called Perioral Dermatitis, which is dermatitis. "
"I don't know how I got that … I get it from a pillowcase in a hotel, I got it from laundry detergent and sleeping on something that is not organic … I get it from certain makeup that people will wear use on my skin during photoshoots or at work. It's a really weird rash where you have it around your mouth, the corner of your eyes and itches a lot around your eyes. It's these dry, scaly bumps. My point is all of that was that makeup can be really irritating to the skin, even irritating to the eyes, and obviously I'm interested in using clean products. I always avoid fragrance, I found that it has been the biggest irritant for me at all when things smell good but I would prefer it to be from a more organic source. "
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
To see the live video between Hailey and the beauty expert, check out the video above!
