Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her makeup-free WFH style in a rare selfie with her children

Almost a year after she shared photos of her two teenage children, the & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; actress She comes out with a new one while facing work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gwyneth Paltrow She doesn't put on makeup while joining many who work from home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, April 7, the "Avengers Endgame"The actress delighted fans and social media fans when she showed off her natural beauty in a rare selfie with her two teenage children.

In an Instagram photo he shared, the Goop founder posed between Apple, 15, and Moses, 13. She rocked an oversized T-shirt that she accessorized with layered gold chain necklaces and tied her blonde hair in a loose bun. Her daughter wore a cropped print tank top with heart design prints, while her son wore a green t-shirt.

"The WFH with a little moral support", the ex-wife of Coldplay Leader Chris Martin He captioned the publication and soon found himself full of compliments. David Fosterthe daughter of Sara Foster He commented: "I have never seen myself worse and you have never looked better." Jessica Capshaw from "Grey's Anatomy"excited," I love those faces. "Meanwhile, journalist Derek Blasberg joked," The cutest administrators I've ever seen. "

Although he boasted of the moral support he received from his children, Paltrow did not deny that the practice of self-isolation has brought many tensions to his home. In a Goop video titled "How to Find Intimacy in Uncertain Times?", She shared, "So there are definitely tensions in the house, and we have the added stepdad dynamic, and I think there is quite a bit of stress." that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity. "

The "Contagion"The actress noted that even though she and her husband Brad Falchuk were" fortunate to have a really solid relationship, "the two shared" very close quarters "with their children." I think we all feel, especially my teens right now, they feel really repressed, especially Apple, which is a really social creature, "he admitted." We are really following strict guidelines, so you cannot see the people you normally see, so you become fragile at times. "