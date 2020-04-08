Gwyneth Paltrow launches a socially distant birthday parade for her son

Gwyneth Paltrow He is showing people across the country how to celebrate a birthday at the time of the crown.
the Goop founder is celebrating his son Moses MartinOn the fourteenth birthday, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Martin-Paltrow family had to be a little creative with their party. In place of the typical birthday cake and family gathering, Moses held a special parade in his honor.
A stream of cars decorated with posters and balloons went in and out of the well-groomed road of the family, where their friends shouted their comments. Gwyneth danced as the birthday song played while Moses stood in his pajamas and a purple birthday hat. At one point, a person holds a blue birthday bag from his sunroof for Moses to run over and grab.
Although it was not the traditional birthday party, Moses was more than happy to start a new year of life with his friends at a socially distant party.
Many other people have also been sending love from afar. On Instagram, Reese witherspoon, Kate Hudson and more famous friends of his mother commented on Gwyneth's page with wishes of happiness and celebration. "Moses! Happy birthday honey! We love you," Hudson wrote, before adding a heart.
Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram
And there was no one more excited about the great day of Moses than his own mother. He posted a handful of photos of his teenage son with a moving title. Paltrow shared: "This boy is the best and today he is 14. Amazing. He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself. Mosey, he couldn't be more proud of you in every way. You conquer everything you set out to do, you never give up, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me when you enter the next room. I love you. "
Happy birthday Moses!
