Gwyneth Paltrow launches a socially distant birthday parade for her son

Gwyneth Paltrow He is showing people across the country how to celebrate a birthday at the time of the crown.

the Goop founder is celebrating his son Moses MartinOn the fourteenth birthday, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Martin-Paltrow family had to be a little creative with their party. In place of the typical birthday cake and family gathering, Moses held a special parade in his honor.

A stream of cars decorated with posters and balloons went in and out of the well-groomed road of the family, where their friends shouted their comments. Gwyneth danced as the birthday song played while Moses stood in his pajamas and a purple birthday hat. At one point, a person holds a blue birthday bag from his sunroof for Moses to run over and grab.

Although it was not the traditional birthday party, Moses was more than happy to start a new year of life with his friends at a socially distant party.