Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies at 73



Famous folk country singer and writer John Prine passed away Tuesday of complications from Covid-19. The Grammy-winning singer was admitted to Nashville Vanderbilt University Medical Center since last week after having symptoms of coronavirus. Prine was accompanied by his wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, who had been sharing updates about her health on the Internet.

The 73-year-old artist leaves behind a career, which spanned 50 years and garnered accolades such as two Grammys and various hit numbers, including In Spite of Ourselves, Clay Pigeons and Angel de Montgomery. He was known for an often humorous style of country music that has elements of protest and social commentary. With the big news, fans and artists from around the world are mourning the loss of John Prine.



Our condolences to the veteran singer's family and friends.