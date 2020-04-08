Home Local News Governor Polis warily watches a pandemic-free Colorado during a televised town hall

Governor Jared Polis took a hope, albeit a cautious one, to wait Tuesday night in a world where COVID-19 is no longer a raging force that is occupying the minds and minds of almost everyone in Colorado.

During a televised town hall with 9News presenter Kyle Clark, the governor spoke of a return, albeit slow, to normal in Centennial State. He held up the high country of Colorado as an example of a part of the state that may experience more challenges in the face of its high number of coronavirus cases per capita, but one that will still return.

"Our mountain communities, like the rest of Colorado, are strong and independent," Polis said. "We are going to recover. This is temporary, our natural assets, our incredible state, the opportunities of world-class tourism, there will be a day when we will be able to welcome tourists from all over the world."

But he warned that a business resurgence as usual in Colorado will not happen at once, but probably in phases, and that state officials should remain "wary of the big meetings,quot; for a while yet.

"So, let's talk about when we will totally return to normal, which means crowded stadiums, congregations of thousands of people going to mass, many of them will need a cure or a vaccine," said the governor. "It doesn't mean that bars and restaurants are opening the same way, right away; it could mean a week or two later."

Some reopened restaurants may have to start at half capacity, Polis said.

The governor joined the city council with Dr. Rachel Herlihy, a state epidemiologist, and Betsy Markey, who heads the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Markey, a former U.S. Congresswoman from Colorado, said it's important for residents to practice social distancing, wear masks, and stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

"At the end of the day, the faster we can deal with this health crisis, control the pandemic, the faster we can get our economy back on track," he said. "The worst thing we can do is open too quickly and see another recurrence of the disease among people, and then we are much further behind."

On Monday, Polis issued the state-level stay-at-home order, which was due to expire Saturday, at least until April 26. He announced the measure during a 19-minute speech broadcast by various media outlets.

As of Tuesday night, at least 179 people died from complications from the new coronavirus in Colorado, while confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, increased to 5,429. More than 1,000 Colorado residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

For now, the tests are about 2,000 tests a day in Colorado, Polis said, although the state can increase up to 10,000 tests a day if it gets all the equipment necessary to do it. Because the disease is so contagious and testing is limited, the governor advised those who are not experiencing respiratory distress who require hospitalization to delay testing.

"If you experience COVID-19-like symptoms, we don't want you to go out and walk around, try to get tested, go to a hospital; it could spread it and put others in danger," he said.

On Tuesday, Herlihy was looking forward to the day when more than just those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms could be tested for the virus.

"Potentially there will be an increasing role for that type of testing," he said. "One way they can be helpful is to help us understand what the level of immunity might be across the state or in different communities across the state over time."

State health officials said this week that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in Colorado, with new daily cases of the disease falling from 387 announced on Saturday to 221 announced on Sunday. But the number of new cases increased again to 261 on Monday.

Polis said during city hall Tuesday that he did not believe Colorado would run out of fans as long as people continued to keep their distance from each other.

"It really depends on people's behavior," said the governor.

