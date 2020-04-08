Governor Newsom considers aid to immigrants amid pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he is working with the Legislature on an economic stimulus package for immigrants in the country illegally and others not covered by the federal stimulus package approved by Congress.

The federal government is dividing about $ 30 billion into approximately 14 million California homes this month, part of the federal CARES Act. But the checks, $ 1,200 per adult earning less than $ 75,000 and $ 2,400 per couple under $ 150,000, go only to those who file their taxes using a Social Security number.

Those who use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, including the majority who live illegally in the country, are excluded.

The $ 2.2 billion federal aid package also includes money to increase unemployment benefits by an additional $ 600 a week, money that is also not available to people living illegally in the country and who have lost their jobs due to the COVID outbreak. -19.

About 2 million people in California are suspected of living illegally in the country, according to the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The group has asked Newsom to create a "Disaster Relief Fund,quot; for cash payments to those immigrants until the state's emergency proclamation is lifted or they can return to work.

Newsom said "all of that is being considered," adding that it is part of a broader package that he plans to present in May that will include "some economic stimulus strategies at the state level, not just waiting for the federal government to do that for us." . . "

"Californians care deeply about undocumented residents in this state," he said.

California has been aggressive in expanding government-funded benefits to immigrants living illegally in the country. Last year, lawmakers made California the first state in the country to offer government-funded health benefits to low-income adults 25 and under who live illegally in the country.

But some Republicans questioned the plan. The state has delayed the tax filing deadline until July 15, a month after lawmakers are constitutionally required to pass a state spending plan. On Monday, a memorandum from the Assembly Budget Committee said lawmakers will likely have to review the budget in August, saying that "considerable,quot; spending cuts are possible.

"I see the state of California and its budget as a house of cards, and with this coronavirus-induced recession, I'm just trying to figure out where the money would come from," said State Senator John Moorlach, a Republican from lower Costa Colina. "I would say that helping the undocumented would be a luxury item."

The state has more than 17,000 coronavirus cases and some 450 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. However, infections are growing at a slower rate than officials feared.

The number of COVID-19-related intensive care hospitalizations increased just 2.1% in the past 24 hours, below the double-digit increases the state was seeing last week. Newsom said there is a sense of optimism about the curve of cases doubling down.

"We are seeing a slow and steady increase, but it is moderate," he said. "And it is moderate, once again, because of the actions that all of you have taken in terms of physical distance."

While physical distancing has helped slow the spread of the virus, it has also hampered the state's economy. Non-core businesses have closed and 2.3 million Californians have applied for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks.

The state Legislature has been on recess until May 4, but the idea of ​​a state stimulus appears to have support among Democrats, who have super-majorities in both houses. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon confirmed that lawmakers are considering a proposal that would help immigrants living illegally in the country, while state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said he supports any effort to bring "much-needed resources to all of our communities."

"The state will have to step in to support a segment of our community that the federal government will ignore," said State Senator Holly Mitchell, chair of the Senate Budget Committee.

