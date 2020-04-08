Governor Newsom confirms 68 new deaths and updates EPP acquisition – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state was facing one of its deadliest days in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic with 68 new confirmed deaths in California.

The governor provided that number during his daily update on California's response to COVID-19. The new deaths brought the state's total number of deaths to 442.

“442 people who have lost their lives. 442 families destroyed since this virus hit the state of California. Our hearts go out to all of them, particularly today at Easter, ”Newsom said. "I just want to extend our deep sympathies and empathy for all those who are struggling not only right now, but also for the profound impact the loss of a loved one is having on families large and small."

Newsom said the state was able to confirm 16,957 total positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,154 of those in intensive care units representing less than 50 percent of the total 2,714 currently hospitalized in California.

Of the total new deaths, 17 were reported in the Bay Area with eight in San Mateo County and three in Marin, Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Newsom also briefly discussed how the number of cases was broken down across ethnicities, though he noted that the analysis had only been done on about 37 percent of California's total data. Newsom said the number of COVID-19 positive cases included approximately 30 percent of patients who identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino, 14 percent who identified themselves as Asian, and 6 percent who identified themselves as black.

He said those numbers so far seemed to be tracked according to the ethnic breakdown of the state's general population.

Newsom also said that regardless of immigration status, patients are eligible for COVID-19 testing and treatment in hospital emergency rooms, but that was not the case at community clinics. The state has requested a federal government exemption that would allow non-citizens to have what Newsom called "presumptive eligibility,quot; for treatment due to the urgency of the current outbreak.

Governor Newsom also offered some positive news about the state's effort to collect personal protective equipment, saying California had secured and distributed 41.5 million N95 masks while only taking just over a million from national reserves.

Newsom noted that California officials refocused on supplier and supply chain relationships to collect more PPE materials, including masks, gowns, face shields, and gloves.

The governor also said the state would use money from the California disaster response account, allowing officials to make a $ 1.4 billion investment in PPE.

Newsom said he was concerned about providing personal protective equipment not only for state health care workers, but also for supermarket workers and people who work at the DMV. A huge amount of PPE must be available to meet existing demand, and the governor said the state was stepping up its efforts to obtain more from sources abroad.

"We are dealing with a time when we have to go boldly and we need to meet right now without playing any longer, and we need to coordinate and organize our nation-state as best we can, only in California, with our purchasing power that literally It is second only to the United States, "Newsom said." California is in a position not only to take advantage of those supply chains, take advantage of our investment, but to do so in a way that protects taxpayers themselves. "

The Director of the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), Mark Ghilarducci, also spoke, giving additional details about the EPP acquisition process, citing the importance of building a sustainable pipeline of resources.

"Yesterday, we were able to establish an agreement with a California-based company called BYD America, which has direct contact with China to be able to build a sustainable amount of monthly masks that will come to help us," said Ghilarducci.

He also mentioned that the state was working with FEMA on a new technology that was manufactured by Patel, a defense contractor company, and would allow for the sterilization and cleaning of the N95 masks so that they could be reused.

The technology has already been certified by the FDA and CDC and should be up and running in California next week.

Newsom also said the state would make some supplies available to other needy states, as had been done earlier this week with fans. California would work in partnership with FEMA to distribute any surplus PPE that may be available in other parts of the country.

In closing his prepared remarks, Newsom encouraged state residents to continue to take refuge in their homes and adhere to social and physical estrangement, reiterating that their actions saved lives and that evidence that California "crushed the curve,quot; should not be considered. as an excuse to loosen current restrictions on public gathering, especially during the Easter and Easter holidays.

"It is a time for many to celebrate and reflect on a day like this, Easter, and for that reason I just want to extend that thanks to those of faith who are also struggling because it is not a time to gather, it is a time to pray, it is time To reflect, it is time to practice our faith, but not in these congregated environments, where at this moment we must continue practicing physical distancing, ”Newsom said.

"As the curve bends in the state of California, it also stretches, and anytime we go back, you can see that the curve is going up again, that the slope is going up again," he continued. "I know everyone is tempted with Easter Sunday, the weather is starting to improve, we are already trying to send more messages to everyone who probably says, 'Well, maybe, honey, this is the end During the week we can take a nice walk and walk in the park or go up the trailhead. "I just want to remind people that if they do that, they should practice safe physical distance. And if you're on a single trail going up and people go down, you can't do that. "