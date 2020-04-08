Governor Abbott says testing has increased 10% per day in the past week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas continues to increase its coronavirus testing capabilities by finding ways for the general public to obtain faster tests and results, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.

During a press conference, the governor said the state has seen a 10% increase in tests per day in the past week.

More test drive sites, such as those being implemented by Walgreens, are being made available across the state for faster response.

He said the sites at Walgreens "will use Abbott Labs' 15-minute test kit so you can get a quick, positive or negative response on whether or not you have the coronavirus."

Abbott said these sites could provide up to 3,000 tests per day.

As of Wednesday morning, Abbott said there have been about 96,258 residents screened for COVID-19 in Texas. That number is expected to cross the 100,000 mark later in the day or on Thursday.

Approximately 9,107 have tested positive, which is approximately 10% of the total number tested. Abbott also said that nearly 1,500 Texas residents have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

There are currently 175 deaths from COVID-19 in Texas, too.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) was the highest mark in the state of Texas for both the number of people who tested positive and the number of deaths. We see both numbers continue to rise, "said Abbott.

There are currently two test drive sites in Dallas that have been in operation for weeks. They are located at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House. Both are open to the public for those who show symptoms.

Earlier this week, another one of these sites opened in Burleson, but this one is by appointment only and for Burleson and Johnson County residents.

The governor continued to urge residents to follow the practices of staying home throughout the state to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.