Government can't block $ 360 million merger of airline data companies – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A judge rejected an attempt by the government to prevent Southlake-based Saber Corp. from buying Farelogix Inc. in a $ 360 million deal that combines two companies that provide airline ticket information to travel agents.

From Delaware, United States District Court Judge Leonard Stark said in the ruling that the Justice Department had failed during an eight-day trial to prove that the deal would substantially reduce competition.

The Justice Department sued to block the deal last August. He accused Saber of buying Farelogix to eliminate a competitor that had more modern technology, and said a merger would lead to higher prices and less innovation.

Justice Department officials say the government will review the ruling and consider how to respond.

Texas-based Saber said he will await a final decision from the UK antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, which has previously indicated that blocking the merger would be the only effective response to its competition concerns.

The trial ended in early February, and the judge noted that the travel industry has since been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stark said it did not consider, and could not, consider the possible impact of the virus outbreak in reaching its decision.

