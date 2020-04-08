Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to appeal after FEMA denies disaster aid for the Dallas tornado outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied a major disaster declaration request from Texas for damage caused by the tornado outbreak in Dallas County in October 2019.

The Dallas area has been waiting for millions of dollars in aid after tornadoes devastated North Texas and destroyed many homes, businesses, and schools.

In January, Dallas County leaders hoped to qualify for disaster aid due to uninsured losses suffered by the City of Dallas, Dallas County, and the Dallas Independent School District. However, after months of delays in waiting for FEMA funds, the state finally received its response on March 31 to a request for a disaster declaration.

"Based on our review of all available information, it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the affected state and local governments," FEMA said in a letter. to the state. "Consequently, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary."

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to appeal, along with the help of area leaders such as Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, who previously sent a letter to FEMA along with Senator Ted Cruz to expedite his tornado damage review, said he spoke to Johnson about the denial and will seek ways to help the city.

"I told him we are not going to leave him hanging there alone or Dallas alone. We are going to be there and get through it because he is right, it is a severe blow to the city's finances," Cornyn told Up News Info 11 News.

When asked about a possible bill to provide additional funding to the city, Cornyn said, "I would say that is one of the options on the table."

FEMA is still looking to find out how much the Dallas ISD insurer will reimburse the district for damage to school buildings.

Dallas ISD Chief Financial Services Officer Dwayne Thompson told Up News Info-11 News Tuesday afternoon that the new information he received from the district insurer should help the area qualify for FEMA assistance.

Thompson said the district's uninsured losses from the damaged Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill Elementary School will total $ 65.4 million.

That exceeds the $ 38.4 million threshold necessary to qualify for the federal refund.

The district insurer will reimburse the district $ 66.5 million for both schools.

The cost to rebuild both schools is $ 131.9 million.

The district suffered $ 17.3 million in uninsured losses after the tornado destroyed Cary Middle School.

That amount was included in the area's initial request to FEMA for a disaster declaration, but the agency ruled that the area did not meet the threshold.