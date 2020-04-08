Google prohibits employees from using Zoom due to security concerns

Google is banning the use of the Zoom teleconferencing platform for employees. The company cites security concerns with the app that emerged since Zoom became one of the most popular services for free video chat during the COVID-19 pandemic. The news was first reported by BuzzFeed News the present day.

Google emailed employees last week about the ban, telling workers they had the Zoom app installed on their machines provided by Google that the software would no longer work soon. It's worth noting that Google offers its own business competitor Zoom called Meet as part of its G Suite offering.

"We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved applications for work that are outside of our corporate network," said Google spokesman José Castaneda. The edge. “Recently, our security team informed employees using the Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for the applications used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to keep in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or mobile device. "

Even long before the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted Zoom's vulnerabilities, the company was facing criticism for privacy and security protection, such as in July last year when a macOS flaw allowed a Zoom URL. forcibly activated a MacBook webcam. However, since Zoom has become a leading provider of conference calls during the pandemic, the platform's litany of other issues has expanded, especially around the ease with which random strangers can locate and jump calls. Zoom. The practice is now known as "Zoombombing," and the FBI says it will prosecute people for it.

Other issues have included exposed Zoom recordings, sharing undisclosed data with Facebook, exposed LinkedIn profiles, and a "malware-like,quot; installer for macOS. The company is now facing a backlash from security and privacy. Zoom has responded by competing to plug holes and tighten its corporate and consumer protections to avoid stiff competition from Microsoft and Skype teams, Google's G Suite applications, and other more traditional teleconferencing providers. Zoom said earlier this month that it would pause new features for 90 days to focus on privacy and security.