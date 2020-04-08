Google News: 6 million customers paying now in Google's G Suite: Report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML1677a3a273f25a00077b46b3b29771cc76%

Google's G Suite now has six million paid customers, compared to 5 million in February last year, and the company's video calling service Meet is experiencing 25 times more traction since January.

According to a CNBC report, citing Google executive Javier Soltero, customers who pay for Google's G Suite productivity software package come from companies, schools and governments.

Google G Suite faces competition from Microsoft's Office 365 cloud-based suite of services.

"The G Suite business is growing at an incredibly healthy rate and, frankly, surprising to me," said Soltero, vice president and general manager of G Suite at Google.

Google Meet is different from Hangouts, which is available to everyone with a Google account.

In a separate blog post, Google said it announced free access to Meet's advanced capabilities for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers.

It includes space for up to 250 participants per call, live streaming for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain, and the ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive.

"A lot of people are working from home now for the first time. This means that networks are tense with more people accessing their email and Internet from home, as well as participating in video conferences," Google said.

The tech giant said there is now a hosted repository of related public data sets available to explore and analyze for free from the Google Cloud Console.

These include the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, World Bank Global Health Data and more.

