Google expands AI Duplex calling service to Australia, Canada and the UK

Google Duplex's automated AI calling service is now available in more countries, according to a support page updated today. In addition to EE. USA And New Zealand, Duplex is now available in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, reports VentureBeat, who discovered the newly added phone numbers on the support page that Google says it will use when calling Duplex from a different country.

Duplex was released as an early beta version in the US. USA Through Google Assistant in late 2018 after a striking but controversial debut at that year's Google I / O developer conference. There were concerns about the use of Duplex without the express consent of a restaurant or other small business and without proper disclosure that the automated call was being handled by a digital voice assistant and not by a human being.

Since then, Google has tried to address those concerns, with limited success, adding disclosures at the start of calls and giving companies the option to stop recording and speaking to a human. Duplex now has human listeners who write down phone calls to improve Duplex's underlying machine learning algorithms and to take over in case the call goes wrong or the person on the other side chooses not to speak to the AI.

Google has also expanded the service in waves, from starting only with Pixel phones to iOS devices and then more Android devices. The first international expansion of the service was New Zealand in October 2019. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Duplex expansion.