Golnesa GG Gharachedaghi will be performing in weeks: this is how Shahs Of Sunset Star feels about giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic and being a single mother

Golnesa GG Gharachedaghi has had a long and difficult road, but she is finally almost ready to receive her baby. The Shahs of Sunset star could not have been due at a more chaotic time.

With the Coronavirus pandemic in full effect, there are multiple restrictions when it comes to visits to medical facilities. For some, that means not seeing loved ones in nursing homes and during hospital visits.

For pregnant women, there have been unfortunate cases where the pregnant woman has to give birth without a familiar face.

Fortunately, at the place where Golnesa plans to give birth, she is allowed to have one person in the room.

Bravolebrity talked about what it's like to be so close to its due date in these hectic times.

GG spoke to Just the Sip, from E !, where he said: "We are living in such a strange moment right now with this Coronavirus situation that has changed everything for everyone." Being eight and a half months pregnant and afraid to leave my house. I can no longer go to the doctors regularly. I have an autoimmune disease and am having problems with it. And knowing that I have to isolate myself in a room, it has been a bit difficult the last few weeks. It's been tough. It's been scary. This was not part of what I thought it was going to be. I am excited but it is difficult to see beyond what is happening. "

To further complicate matters, this pregnancy was not easy for the future mom for the first time. GG was pregnant before, but suffered an ectopic pregnancy that led her to undergo surgery and lose both fallopian tubes.

However, she persevered and went through the process again. Now you will have to face the realities of volunteering to be a single mother.

GG found advice in Andy Cohen of Bravo, who is the single parent of an adorable baby.

& # 39; I saw Andy Cohen in New York, I said: & # 39; What are you going to say when (your son) Ben asks why I don't have a mommy? & # 39; He said: & # 39; I honestly don't know, but you will find out and know that your love should be enough.

Let's hope Gharachedaghi has a stress-free delivery.



