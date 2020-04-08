Golnesa GG Gharachedaghi talks about her coronavirus birth plan

When it comes to pregnancy trips, Golnesa "GG,quot; Gharachedaghi I could never have predicted this.
With only a few weeks for her to receive a baby, he Shahs of Sunset Star realizes that she will probably give birth during the coronavirus pandemic.
In an exclusive session for the digital series of E! Just sipThe expectant mother talked about how she really felt before the big day.
"We are living in such a strange moment right now with this Coronavirus situation that it has changed everything for everyone," he told E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester. "Being eight and a half months pregnant and afraid of leaving my house. I can no longer go to the doctor regularly. I have an autoimmune disease and I am having problems with it. And knowing that I have to isolate myself in a room, it has been a Little difficult the past few weeks. It's been difficult. It's been scary. "
GG has been told that she can only have one person near her in the hospital when she gives birth. As of now, she's debating whether to have her sister or mother in addition to her during the monumental day.
"This was not part of what I thought it was going to be," he confessed. "I am excited but it is difficult to see beyond what is happening."
Before welcoming her first child, GG also had the opportunity to speak to her new father. Andy Cohen. During their conversation, the Shahs of Sunset Star was able to express her fears about a part of parenthood.
"I know I'm going to get to that point where my son is going to say, 'Why didn't you give me a dad? Why were you so selfish and just thinking about yourself?' He explained. . "It scares me a lot and when I saw Andy Cohen in New York, I said," What are you going to say when (your son) Ben asks why I don't have a mom? & # 39; He said, "Honestly, I don't know, but you will find out and know that your love should be enough."
Despite any fears or concerns, GG appreciates that you have been given this opportunity to start a family. And while some critics may disagree with all his decisions, the CEO of cannabis wellness brand Wüsah is happy to be making life on his terms.
"I am so glad that I didn't hear all the chatter and outside noise from people who ridicule me for having these ideas and wanting to do something alone," she shared. "I still get a little bit of that side noise … but it feels so good."
