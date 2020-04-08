Golnesa GG Gharachedaghi talks about her coronavirus birth plan

When it comes to pregnancy trips, Golnesa "GG,quot; Gharachedaghi I could never have predicted this.

With only a few weeks for her to receive a baby, he Shahs of Sunset Star realizes that she will probably give birth during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an exclusive session for the digital series of E! Just sipThe expectant mother talked about how she really felt before the big day.

"We are living in such a strange moment right now with this Coronavirus situation that it has changed everything for everyone," he told E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester. "Being eight and a half months pregnant and afraid of leaving my house. I can no longer go to the doctor regularly. I have an autoimmune disease and I am having problems with it. And knowing that I have to isolate myself in a room, it has been a Little difficult the past few weeks. It's been difficult. It's been scary. "

GG has been told that she can only have one person near her in the hospital when she gives birth. As of now, she's debating whether to have her sister or mother in addition to her during the monumental day.