GM to create 30,000 fans with $ 490 million contract – Up News Info Detroit

– General Motors will create 30,000 fans after agreeing to a $ 489.4 million contract with the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA

The agreement is the first contract for the production of fans under the Defense Production Law. The fans will be delivered to the National Strategic Reserve by the end of August, with a production schedule that allows the delivery of more than 6,100 fans by June 1.

Qualifying the contract under the Defense Production Law follows President Donald Trump's instructions to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to invoke the Defense Production Law on March 27.

