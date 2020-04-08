Glasses for Docs – Up News Info Detroit

Olympic snowboard champion Anna Gasser cleaned her closet in Austria over the weekend and found nine pairs of goggles.

They are all cleaned, packed and donated, including a pair that she is pretty sure she wore at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Destination: health workers.

Olympic athletes, recreational skiers and snowboarders, resorts and businesses are contributing a variety of ski goggles with a clear vision – helping those in the medical community who need eye protection while treating patients with COVID-19.

It is part of a program called "Goggles for Docs,quot;, a grassroots effort that started in late March and has already donated more than 18,000 glasses.

"People are really getting on the plate," said Dr. Ronald Gross, an acute care surgeon at St. Francis Hospital in Connecticut. "People care about each other. That's the uplifting part. "

New and used glasses are welcome (medical staff can disinfect and wear them again). Lenses that are tinted, light or dark work. Because as the website says, anything is "better than a COVID cough in the face,quot; at a time when there is a shortage of personal protective equipment.

An accountant on the website tracks the number of glasses the program has received. Also, there is a graph of how many glasses a particular place needs. For example, 438 pairs in California, 288 in Missouri, 48 in Florida and 167 in Puerto Rico.

"The snow sports community is attacking this with such intensity," said Jon Schaefer, the founder of the program. "We all know healthcare workers and you say, 'Oh man, I want to do something.'"

The glasses collection was launched by Dr. Michael Halperin from New York City. He emailed friends in the ski community requesting 300 pairs each for three emergency departments. They were in urgent need of dealing with the coronavirus, which causes mild or moderate symptoms for most, but may include fever, cough, and sometimes pneumonia requiring hospitalization.

His email was sent to Schaefer, the general manager of the Catamount (New York) and Berkshire East (Massachusetts) ski areas.

It hit the target. Schaefer's ski resorts were among the first to close in the US. USA To help contain the spread of the virus. His wife is also in the health field.

I was eager to help. The same with the community. Quite a few gathered.

"Basically, I thought, 'I should do you a favor and try to avoid having 10,000 glasses sent to your back porch,'" Schaefer said.

Then he organized a spreadsheet. From there, he received help from Inntopia, a destination analysis platform that helps keep tabs updated on the distribution. And from there, he got a lot of support through donations generated by social networks.

Another example of industries that help the medical community:

– Bauer, the company that normally makes hockey equipment, started making thousands of face shields.

Fanatics, the company that makes uniforms for the Major League Baseball, has suspended the production of shirts and is instead using the polyester mesh fabric to make masks and gowns for hospitals in Pennsylvania and nearby states.

NASCAR began using 3D printers at its North Carolina research center to make facial masks.

"At times like this, we should help and support each other," said Gasser, who took the gold home when Big Air made its Olympic debut at Pyeongchang. "These glasses were alone in my closet. You better help someone else. "

Freeskier Michelle Parker of Squaw Valley, California found about 10 pairs in the house she is donating.

"Anything we can do to help," said Parker. "These random acts of kindness go a long way in helping our communities, and also our own personal morale."

Anon Goggles Global Chief Commercial Officer Mark Wakeling and a group of employees recently exchanged mirrored lenses for clear lenses in the glasses prior to shipment. That way, patients could better see their health care providers.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for these front-line people," said Wakeling. "We all just want to get through this."

Another eyewear maker, Scott Sports, has donated more than 3,800 pairs.

"The ski community gathers around all kinds of efforts," said Andrew Putt, the United States' marketing manager for the company. "It was time for us as a global community to come together."

Gross put together a glasses care sheet for those who wear them. One thing he strongly emphasized: You don't need to discard the glasses after each use.

"They are durable," said Gross. “Use them more than once. Use them for the entire duration.

The glasses can also work for all types of healthcare workers, from the anesthesiologist to the operating room surgeon to the floor nurse.

Marcia Glass, an associate professor of internal medicine at Tulane University, has worn protective glasses when treating patients.

"Super helpful, much better than normal vision equipment," he wrote in an email.

