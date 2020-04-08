Gender discrimination case of American women delayed due to coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info

The trial date for a gender discrimination case filed by members of the US national women's soccer team. USA It has been delayed to June 16.

The team's players filed a lawsuit against US Soccer last year under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. They allege that they have not been paid equitably compared to the men's team players and have asked for over $ 66 million in damages

The trial date was originally set for May 5 at the United States District Court in Los Angeles. In addition, the pre-trial conference on April 20 was moved to June 1.

Both sides had sought guidance in court in light of the coronavirus outbreak. California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order in his state due to the global pandemic.