Garcetti Announces Business Aid, Calls to Action to Help Immigrants Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– At his Wednesday night briefing on the city's coronavirus response, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced new relief measures for businesses and called on state and federal governments to do more to protect immigrants, regardless of their legal status.

In addition to programs to house the homeless, Garcetti announced new efforts to help those struggling to pay rent, keep their businesses open, and feed their families.

"The relief legislation establishes two types of loans: economic damages – disaster loans – and the paycheck protection program," said Garcetti. "You have probably heard it, it is described as PPP, and there is a lot of confusion about which is the right one and which to apply for. Besides that frustration, many companies go to banks and are told they don't qualify."

Because of that, Garcetti announced a new partnership between the city, the county, the private sector, and volunteers to help small businesses apply for federal loans.

To help employers and workers affected by this crisis, I am announcing L.A. CARES Corps, a partnership between @LACity Y @CountyofLA to help small businesses apply for federal loans. Go to https://t.co/zcWbfEw1PL or call (833) -238-4450 for help with SBA requests. pic.twitter.com/ax2Ruh29ri – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 9, 2020

"We have to be fast," said Garcetti. "We have to be well informed, and we have to assume that a lot of people don't know how to go through the application bureaucracy."

CARES Corp will virtually connect with companies to guide them through the loan application process and help them determine which ones are best for their individual cases.

"I want our small businesses to know that our city is here to help, but I also want to send that message to our immigrant and undocumented communities as well, because Washington has overlooked them," Garcetti said. “They are an integral part of our city. They pay taxes, but other than that through their children they may get some extra coupons or food stamps, Washington has not approved anything to help those workers. ”

Garcetti called on Congress to return to the table and provide relief to the estimated 2.5 million undocumented immigrants in California, including the estimated 375,000 in Los Angeles alone.

"Across the county, we estimate that there are some 650,000 undocumented workers who may not be working today," he said. "More than half of their jobs are at risk from the COVID-19 crisis, and it is estimated that at least a quarter of them will be lost."

The mayor applauded Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement of $ 50 million in microloans to small businesses, including those belonging to immigrants not eligible for federal aid.

"And I am very encouraged and I want to think that Governor Newsom will work with the legislature on a package for undocumented immigrants," Garcetti said.

Although the mayor said more needs to be done to protect immigrant families.

"Needy families don't have time to wait for a lifeguard, they need one now," he said. "And let's be clear, friends, if we don't have immigrants spending on the main street, our entire economy will not return."

Garcetti announced that he and other California mayors were again asking the state to retroactively extend the California Earned Income Tax Credit to all Californians, regardless of immigration status.

"We are all in this together," he said. “Every life matters and each person matters. We have to make sure we are together on this boat. ”

Extending the state earned income tax credit to undocumented Californians will immediately provide 600,000 people, including more than 200,000 children, with much-needed relief. This is common sense action, and it is the right thing to do. – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 9, 2020

"This is common sense and compassionate action, and I hope we can all stand behind this regardless of our party, regardless of our zip code, regardless of ethnicity, we all need help," Garcetti said.

Garcetti also spoke out against discrimination and hate crimes against members of the Asian and Pacific island communities.

"There is no excuse for that and it will be dealt with and prosecuted," he said. "Please report the anti-Asian hate crimes that we see report the hate crimes, but particularly during this crisis."