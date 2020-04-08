Gallagher's Premier League suspended indefinitely; intention to end the season when it's safe | Rugby Union News

Premiership Rugby exploring with RFU opportunity to reschedule the final for later in the year







Gallagher's Premier League season has been suspended indefinitely, but the intention remains to try to complete the season.

The Premiership Rugby is in contact with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to reschedule the final, which will originally be played at Twickenham on June 20, later in the year, with 2,500 new tickets to be donated to NHS and essential workers.

The competition had originally been suspended for five weeks on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that suspension has been further extended until it is considered safe to resume the season.

A statement read: "Premiership Rugby is further postponing the current season, and working with the RFU, RPA (Rugby Players Association), Club Rugby Directors and medical staff to plan the stage for a series of restart dates, with all measures in place to ensure safety and well-being.

"(We are) exploring with RFU opportunities to reschedule the Gallagher Premier League Rugby Final later in the year, with all valid entries for the date rescheduled – and a minimum of 2,500 new entries to be donated to the NHS and Premier League Rugby Essential Workers.

"(Premiership rugby is) Continue its dialogue with DCMS (Department of Culture, Media and Sports) and Public Health England to ensure that it resumes play safely and quickly as soon as the government gives its approval.

"The intention is to play all the games and complete the season as soon as it can be done safely."

"In the meantime, Premiership Rugby continues to fully support the closure measures and encourages everyone to stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives."

Premiership Rugby CEO Darren Childs added: "After a series of constructive meetings with our clubs, investors, player representatives, trading and broadcast partners, and the RFU, we have agreed on our approach to restart rugby as soon whatever is safe do it

"This is not an easy conversation. We are dealing with an unprecedented catastrophic pandemic in our lives, the effects of which are heartbreaking and devastating."

"We must also recognize that when the pandemic has finally come to an end, the economic challenge will remain for many years to come.

"The markets and businesses that people trust are not immune to this virus."

Exeter led the sale by five points at the top of the Premier League table, while the descent of the Saracen champions has already been confirmed after a total of 105 points were deducted from them, after salary violations.

The other divisions are over for the season, which means Newcastle will be promoted to the Premier League for next season.