Free online classes offered during the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – If you are trapped at home, you may have a shortage of things to do.

Many return to school to keep themselves busy.

Under the coronavirus pandemic which means online classes.

Websites are already showing up that list massive online courses you can take right now.

Students say it is a great way to learn something new while in quarantine.

Now, while many courses are offered for free, if you're looking to earn a specific degree or certificate, you can expect some additional fees.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.