Free Agent Rumors: Jameis Winston to Steelers would be blessed by Bill Cowher

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to return from elbow surgery in time for the start of the 2020 season. But, at 38, he probably won't be under center in Pittsburgh for much longer.

A long-term solution would be to sign free agent Jameis Winston to endorse Big Ben for a year or two before taking over. Winston was recently fired by the Buccaneers to make way for Tom Brady.

The idea is wild for two reasons: Winston is likely too good to be a reservation, and he probably doesn't want to leave money on the table. Despite his erratic play, he led the league last year in yards rushing (5,109) and has the background of being a No. 1 overall pick. But that hasn't stopped former Steelers coach Bill Cowher from backing the move. .

IYER: Why do the rumors from Winston to Pittsburgh make sense?

"I think it fits perfectly," Cowher told Boomer Esiason on CBS Radio earlier this week. "If he's willing to accept that year sitting behind Ben. And maybe it's two years."

Roethlisberger had been solid for the Steelers until his injury earlier last year, though his production was aided by deceased stars Antonio Brown and Le & # 39; Veon Bell.

Mason Rudolph is currently Roethlisberger's main backer. Winston would probably represent a significant improvement on Rudolph, particularly if time on the side allows him to polish up his game.

"A completely new environment with the possibility of reinventing itself would be a good thing for him," Cowher said. "But it has to be in the right place."