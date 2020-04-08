Freddie Gillespie talks about the "devastating,quot; end of the NCAA season, training for the NBA during the pandemic – Up News Info

– Freddie Gillespie grew up wanting to be a soccer player. He grew up tall enough that basketball became his game at East Ridge High School in Woodbury.

He had a few injuries, but was smart enough to get into Carlton College, and played sparingly with two injury-ridden seasons there as well, but kept working.

READ MORE: Volleyball, Air Force Academy classes still ongoing for Lily Landis while at home during the outbreak

"Watching where I started from and where I am now, I mean, that's just, you know, it's just huge steps for me," Gillespie said. "Every time you try and work towards something, you work towards a goal and it starts to develop and starts to become a reality, that's always exciting."

He had the opportunity to walk at Baylor University due to a connection to his father's assistant coach Jared Nuness in Minnesota. Then he realized he could play at the end of his red jersey season.

"Really starting to see the dream come true," he said.

Gillespie later flourished, and his team went to number one in the country. He did everything but play in the NCAA Tournament this season.

READ MORE: Former Gopher star Leslie Knight talks about adjusting to life in Spain during the outbreak

"It's a lot of passion, time and effort to try to get to the … number one team in the country, and also get that number one seed in the tournament." So it feels a little (incomplete), ”said Gillespie. "Spending so much time and not having the opportunity to try and succeed … it was devastating."

But his basketball is not done. He has been forced to train for his next opportunity, the NBA, alone.

"There is no citywide ban on running or conditioning and staying fit. So we have a couple of weights here that we got from the weight room before it closed, so I've been using that," he said. "I was inspired by a lot of stories that preceded me … so I try to put into practice the things I heard other people put into practice and those same directors, and I hope my story inspires others."

READ MORE: Olympic runner Carrie Tollefson says "Get Out,quot; for mental health