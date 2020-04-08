Foxconn: Foxconn to Manufacture Fans in Association with US Firm Medtronic – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLfcc6f82102540882cac8da084fc51beb76%

Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn will manufacture ventilators with US firm Medtronic Plc to help patients affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Wednesday.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is best known for assembling Apple iPhones in factories in China.

In a statement released through the office of company founder Terry Gou, Foxconn said it was currently cooperating with Medtronic to design and develop ventilators, and that the medical and technical personnel of both firms were working closely on this.

The companies hope to speed up production time so that the fans can be put into operation as soon as possible, he added.

Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak told CNBC that the Foxconn plant in Wisconsin would be used to make the fans.

Other companies in the United States are also quick to make ventilators as the coronavirus spreads rapidly there.

Ford Motor Co said last week that it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electric's health care unit, and then can build 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients infected with the coronavirus.

