Florence Pugh criticizes "abuse,quot; over her and Zach Braff's age difference

Florence Pughrelationship with Zach Braff It is not up for debate.
In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the Little woman star reacted to receiving what she described as "horrible,quot; and "hateful,quot; comments about Zach and his 21-year age difference. Within "eight minutes,quot; of paying public tribute to the actor on his birthday this week, Pugh said "70 percent of the comments (threw) abuse and were horrible."
The British actress said she was forced to disable commenting capabilities on her account, adding: "I will not allow that behavior on my page. I don't mean that. It bothers me. It saddens me that during this time when we all really need to be together, we need to support each other, we need to love each other. The world is hurting and the world is dying and some of you decided to intimidate for no reason. "
Pugh's comments continued: "I am 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been making money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old and started paying taxes when I was 18 years old."
"I don't need you to tell me who I should or should not love, and I will never in my life ever tell someone I can and cannot love. It is not your place. It has nothing to do with you."
Florence and Zach were romantically linked for the first time around this time last year. The couple have shared very little about their relationship, except for the occasional date night or the show of public affection on Instagram.
the Midsommar The actress then asked critics to simply stop following her if they were unwilling to respect her and Zach's privacy. "The abuse you throw at him is the abuse you throw at me, and I don't want those followers … I don't want that on my page. It's embarrassing, it's sad, and I don't know when cyber bullying became fashionable."
Florence's famous admirers applauded her stance, with Ariana Grande commenting: "Oh, I love you and I really appreciate you." Joey King wrote: "You are just the coolest,quot;, and the model Stefania Ferrario He commented, "My partner is 22 years older than me and we have been together almost 7 years. Love is a beautiful and diverse thing and I hope more people will open their minds a little more."
See Florence's message in its entirety above.
