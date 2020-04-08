Florence Pugh criticizes "abuse,quot; over her and Zach Braff's age difference

Florence Pughrelationship with Zach Braff It is not up for debate.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the Little woman star reacted to receiving what she described as "horrible,quot; and "hateful,quot; comments about Zach and his 21-year age difference. Within "eight minutes,quot; of paying public tribute to the actor on his birthday this week, Pugh said "70 percent of the comments (threw) abuse and were horrible."

The British actress said she was forced to disable commenting capabilities on her account, adding: "I will not allow that behavior on my page. I don't mean that. It bothers me. It saddens me that during this time when we all really need to be together, we need to support each other, we need to love each other. The world is hurting and the world is dying and some of you decided to intimidate for no reason. "

Pugh's comments continued: "I am 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been making money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old and started paying taxes when I was 18 years old."