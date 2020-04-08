First look at Space Force, release date and casting revealed

Just when you thought you couldn't be more excited for Space force, the new Netflix comedy from The office creators Greg Daniels Y The office star Steve Carell, we are here to tell you this: Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast.
Netflix revealed the first images from the series, as well as the release date, Friday, May 29, and details of the anticipated comedy.
This is what Space force It's about: Steve Carell plays Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot and four-star general with dreams of leading the Air Force, who is instead affected by a loop when forced to lead the new sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. USA Forces: Space force.
Mark is skeptical, but he dedicates himself and moves his family to a remote base in Colorado to work with a "colorful team of scientists and,quot; astronauts "commissioned by the federal government to take the United States back to the moon and achieve dominance. total space.
Carell and Daniels co-created the series that also stars John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow Y Don Lake. Kudrow of friends, The return Y Web therapy fame, will be repeated as Maggie Naird, the wife of the character of Carell. Maggie is described as a wife of the Washington Air Force who sublimated parts of herself in her husband's decades-long career. When Mark takes control of the Space Force, Maggie is growing in a different direction.
See more images below.
Space force was announced in January 2019. Carell returned to television in late 2019 with a dramatic role in The morning show opposite Reese witherspoon Y Jennifer Aniston.
