First look at Space Force, release date and casting revealed

Just when you thought you couldn't be more excited for Space force, the new Netflix comedy from The office creators Greg Daniels Y The office star Steve Carell, we are here to tell you this: Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast.

Netflix revealed the first images from the series, as well as the release date, Friday, May 29, and details of the anticipated comedy.

This is what Space force It's about: Steve Carell plays Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot and four-star general with dreams of leading the Air Force, who is instead affected by a loop when forced to lead the new sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. USA Forces: Space force.