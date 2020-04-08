"Firefighters are adrenaline junkies and pranksters,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme have made a name for themselves in Hollywood with their movies, but they love the freedom of television.

Creators of movies like "Super Troopers,quot; and "Beerfest,quot; are entering the second season of their hilarious series "Tacoma FD,quot;, and the new season premieres this Thursday on TruTV. The comedy is about firefighters working for the Tacoma Fire Department in Washington state and all the ridiculous calls they get during the day. Heffernan's cousin is a Connecticut firefighter, and he and his creative partner Lemme have learned a lot about the world of firefighters.

"The second season has been great," Heffernan said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. “We camp in the world of cinema, but making television has been great. Movies are very intermittent, but television is relentless. You have 13 episodes and you are shooting three movies in one season. It allows him to make more material, which is what we really like. "

"Television is enjoyable from a narrative and acting perspective," said Lemme. "It stays cool. Every Monday you walk in and you're filming a new episode. We found out that Kevin doesn't like flavored water and we wonder why we didn't write that in one episode. It's really fun to make television and play a lot more. You don't have to be attached to every idea. "

Heffernan and Lemme said they have also been able to connect with new audiences and reach new people, even though they have been around for a while. The duo is a huge hit with firefighters across the country, and they found that firefighters love to pick people up while taking photos.

"When firefighters started looking, we discovered something completely new," said Lemme. "They like to pick up people. They would lift us up. They lifted me up and down to do it. Then they wanted to pick up Heffernan. They would, and then they'd be shaking under him and trying to smile. It was fun meeting a whole new group of fans. ”

"I've been trying to stop him, I don't want to herniate people. I feel guilty," said Heffernan. "We were in Tacoma and there was a group of firefighters, maybe four or five who lifted me up in the air. People find out that they've bitten off more than they can chew when they do this. Firefighters are adrenaline junkies and pranksters. "

