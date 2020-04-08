FilmLA boss expects production to resume "the reverse of how it closed" – Deadline

Paul Audley, president of FilmLA, the city's film office, said today that he expects film and television production to restart in Los Angeles in reverse order of how it suddenly stopped last month at the start of the COVID-19 shutdown. With smaller productions they get the first jump once the state eases their mandatory orders to stay home.

Paul Audley

FilmLA



"I have a feeling, albeit unofficial," he said at an Entertainment Partners webinar, "that we will see a return to work in reverse of how it closed, where we will start with smaller productions as the restrictions are relaxed in the public meetings and ended up going to the bigger ones, which will give us a little time. But no matter how it happens, the industry is ready to start on day one. Everyone is here; your team is here; they can move quickly and we can move fast. And we're working to prepare our communities and civic organizations to be prepared and have a communication network to talk about how all of that will work when I return. " He also urged the production community to use FilmLA staff "to help him plan for that when we announce that we are ready to start opening business again."

Related story The head of the California Film Commission, Colleen Bell, talks about tax credits,

The hour-long production webinar in California "before, during and after the COVID-19 crisis" was organized by Joe Chianese, SVP of Entertainment Tax, Business Development and Production Planning. Other panel members included Colleen Bell, executive director of the California Film Commission, and Susannah Robbins, executive director of the San Francisco Film Commission.

Watch the webinar here.

Robbins said that as of today, the City of San Francisco has pressured its three-member staff of film permit coordinators to work instead as full-time "triage coordinators" to assist with relief efforts in city ​​disasters. "We are an office of four, me and three permit coordinators. And starting today, my staff will work as triage coordinators, being called by the city. They are doing it remotely, which is great for them, but they will work five days a week working on disaster relief for the city. "

Colleen Bell

CFC



His office, he said, will be ready once production resumes. "We are ready," Robbins said. "There will be no difference before COVID and after when it comes to our preparation. We have the entire workforce ready to work and I have three amazing coordinators who can handle all permits … I really think we are ready to go."

Bell, like the other panelists, agreed that California and its numerous film offices across the state will be ready to assist productions once cameras start rolling again. "These are extraordinary circumstances at the moment," he said. "Production is now closed across the state. But people will eventually return to work, hopefully sooner rather than later. We are following Governor Newsom's home stay policy orientation, but as the orientation finally lifts and people in the production industry can get back to work, we will be there supporting and providing all of our services. "

The head of the California Film Commission, Colleen Bell, talks about tax credits, "force majeure" and the resumption, one day, of film and television production in the state

Chianese, saying that the purpose of the panel was to illuminate "where we are and where we are going next", said that "we know how important production is to the state of California; we know how important production is to the world, which is now consuming as much content as they can. Then there will be a great need for content once we are past this horrible crisis. "