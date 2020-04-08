Filmfare Recommends: The Best Bollywood Noir Movies Of The 50s

Bollywood filmmakers were also unaffected by the neorealism that swept through Hollywood in the 1940s and 1950s. They also experimented a lot with the noir genre back then. The films were unlike anything the Indian audience had ever seen before and can be said to be ahead of their time. Here is a list of them for your viewing pleasure during this crash.

Baazi (1951)

Director: Guru Dutt

Cast: Dev Anand, Kalpana Kartik, Geeta Bali

The film was said to be inspired by the Hollywood hit Gilda (1946), although that film was darker than Baazi. Dev Anand plays a poor unemployed young man who desperately needs money for medical treatment for his sister with tuberculosis. He is an expert in gambling and receives an offer from a mysterious man through a club dancer Leena (Geeta Bali) to become the player of the house for a rich men’s club. He takes on the job, leading him to become a confidant for Leena. He also gets to have good terms with Dr. Rajani, who treats poor patients for free. He is charged with the murder of Leena and her mysterious employer, who happens to be Rajani’s father, tells her to keep quiet if she values ​​her sister’s life. However, the inspector in charge of the investigation sets a trap and catches the real culprit.

Jaal (1952)

Director: Guru Dutt

Cast: Dev Anand, Geeta Bali, Purnima, KN Singh

Carlos (K.N. Singh), who lost his vision, lives with his sister, María (Geeta Bali), in Goa. They house an unknown girl, Lisa (Purnima), who says she is running away from her abusive husband. Actually, she is a smuggler on the run from the police. Maria sees her hiding the gold in the garden and digs it up and hides it somewhere else. In the confrontation, she says she has been tricked by a young man but does not name him. Tony (Dev Anand) arrives in town and begins to seduce Maria. Lisa tells him the truth about Tony: that he is a ruthless smuggler and is only courting her for gold. The scene is very well done. They are both sitting on a wheel of fortune and with each spin their perception changes. But she is a girl and he just has to tell Yeh raat yeh chandni phir kahan to run away to be in his arms. He plans to use her as an intermediary between him and the Arabs, but the police intervene at the last minute. Maria tells him not to release kindness in his heart and that he will wait for him when he gets out of prison. Hearing that, he has a change of heart and gives up. Dev Anand stood out as a callous man in one of the few truly negative roles he has ever played.

Bewafa (1952)

Director: ML Anand

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Nargis Raj Kapoor

Roopa (Nargis) is forced to work by her alcoholic uncle, who also mistreats her all the time. A neighbor who lives in her chawl, Raj (Raj Kapoor) once helps her by giving her some money and they become friends. But their situation worsens day by day. She wants to commit suicide but is rescued by a wealthy painter Ashok (Ashok Kumar). Stunned by her beauty, he asks her to pose for him, paying her handsomely for it. The duo approaches and she comes to live in their mansion. Raj re-enters his life at this time. She has not forgotten and soon falls in love with him, making Ashok angry because he wanted to marry her. But Roopa seems to have eyes only for Raj. What she doesn’t know is that Raj has only befriended her again to gain Ashok’s wealth through her. Whether he succeeds in duplicating Roopa and Ashok, they both form the crux of this movie. Nargis and Ashok Kumar were very good and Raj Kapoor impressed with his impression of a low life whose only goal is to get rich through thick and thin.

Anhonee (1952)

Director: KA Abbas

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Achla Sachdev, Om Prakash

Awara (1951), written by Abbas, explored the notion that it is upbringing and not nature that decides what a person will be like, and Anhonee continues on the same subject. A young lawyer (Lawyer Rajkumar Saxena) meets their landlord’s daughter, Roop, and the duo develop a mutual taste that soon turns into love. He meets a Mohinibai courtesan (Nargis) who looks exactly like his beloved. He mentions this to his owner, who dies from the shock. Roop, with a good heart, invites Mohini and treats her like his sister. He is even willing to share his wealth with her. But Mohini is always resentful and continues her rude ways. She is jealous of the love of Roop and Raj and wants it for her and tries very hard to separate them. She is assisted in this by Laddan (Om Prakash), who has her own plans. Finally, Roop makes the fateful decision to sacrifice his love for the sake of his sister. It was the Nargis movie to the end. She managed to convey two different personalities with conviction and was a delight as the antihero Mohini.

Trail (1953)

Director: Zia Sarhadi

Cast: Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari

Noshu (Dilip Kumar) is an impoverished journalist who lives with his older brother Bani (Romesh Thapar) and his sister-in-law Meena (Achla Sachdev). He is in love with Mala (Meena Kumari), who is also as poor as he is. Unable to bear his poverty any longer, he chooses to become a black salesman. Soon, he becomes the right hand man of the criminal boss who runs the racket in the city. He starts earning a lot of money but loses Mala’s love. He is shocked by the death of Ban, who dies in the epidemic because black vendors have taken control of the supply of the relevant medicine. Eaten with remorse and guilt, he goes to the police and gives a passionate speech listing his crimes and the reasons for leading such a life. According to his confession, the police can end the evil reign of black vendors and put them all behind bars. Noshu and Mala get together again. The film had the excellent ghazal Sham-e-gham ki kasam composed by Khayyam and sung by Talat Mehmood. Dilip Kumar gave one of the most realistic performances of his life playing a young man of principles who has to abandon his high ideals due to poverty. Their transformation is gradual and is reflected in their expressions. The pain and suffering he feels for the death of his brother is palpable.

CID (1956)

Director: Raj Khosla

Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman, Shakila

The film marked Waheeda Rehman’s debut in Hindi cinema. It was Raj Khosla’s second film as a director and highlighted his elegant photography and his penchant for innovative song photography. This crime thriller had Dev Anand portrayed a police inspector working for the special branch, and the handsome actor seemed to have been born for that role. Shekhar (Dev Anand) is called by the editor of the Bombay Times, whose life is in danger. They kill him before Shekhar gets there. Shekhar may have run into the killer as he entered the building and takes off in search, borrowing the car from a wealthy girl, Rekha (Shakila), who turns out to be the daughter of the police commissioner. Catch the killer who refuses to divulge who gave him the contract. At this moment, a mysterious woman, Kamini, enters his life. She bribes him in a big way to free the murderer from prison. She is also the lost friend of Rekha and also has a connection with the wrongdoers. How Shekhar connects the dots and catches the culprits is an exciting story. Dev Anand toned down his manners to look like a dedicated police inspector. While Waheeda Rehman played the bad girl with the right touches. OP Nayyar’s songs from the film have remained perennial.

12 o’clock (1958)

Director: Pramod Chakravarty

Cast: Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Johnny Walker

Apparently Guru Dutt loved the genre noir and finally got a chance to act in one. He played a handsome lawyer who must race against time to free his girlfriend of a murder charge. All the evidence points against him, but he meticulously examines each angle and brings home the truth. There was a hint from Perry Mason in his performance. Baani Chowdhury (Waheeda Rehman) becomes the new secretary to the handsome lawyer Ajay (Guru Dutt). She also happens to be his new neighbor and soon love blossoms between them. They catch her with a smoking gun and accuse her of the murder of her cousin Maya (Sabita Chatterjee). It looks like an open and closed case, as Baani also appears to have the motive for the murder. She claims to be innocent and it is up to Ajay to save her from the gallows. While Guru Dutt is as effective as ever and Waheeda looks appropriately distressed and confused, the film belongs to Rehman, who plays Baani’s manipulative sister-in-law to perfection.

Detective (1958)

Director: Shakti Samanta

Cast: Pradeep Kumar, Mala Sinha, Johnny Walker

Trust Shakti Samanta to do something different. He introduced Pradeep Kumar, known for his period movies, as a traveling wizard in Detective. Kumar performed a magical father-son act with Daisy Irani in the movie. The magic sequences are said to have been choreographed by ace magician PC Sorcar. In addition, Mala Sinha was seen as the daughter of a police detective from Singapore. When Mashin Loonpe’s father (Mala Sinha) is killed by order of the criminal mastermind he was investigating, it remains for Raja (Pradeep Kumar) to uncover the truth and bring the criminals to justice. The duo runs into some creepy adventures, but luckily, their wits and magic tricks are enough to expose the assassins.

Howrah Bridge (1958)