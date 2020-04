(DETROIT Up News Info) – Fiat Chrysler will extend its manufacturing closure until May 4.

Previously, the automaker had intended the shutdown to last until mid-April.

But national health experts project that Coronavirus cases will continue to rise.

Competitors like Ford Motor Company and General Motors have closed their plants indefinitely.

