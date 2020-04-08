Fetty Wap was sued for suffocating and hitting a woman!

Rapper Fetty Wap faces even more legal trouble when a woman filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he strangled her and beat her outside her Los Angeles home.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the woman claims in June 2019: she was invited to her home where Fetty and a group of friends were partying. She says that "over the course of the night, Fetty Wap consumed numerous alcoholic beverages culminating in (Fetty) drinking tequila directly from the bottle. Without any justification or provocation, (Fetty) began to become aggressive and physical towards numerous people, including to its)."

She said that after making a comment to her friend, which Fetty heard, he began to press his hand against her face and push his finger to her forehead. She says he also violently grabbed the applicant by the neck and strangled her. She adds: "While strangling her, (Fetty) shoved the plaintiff against a window and threatened her saying,quot; I will kill you. "

The prosecutor says that "Fetty Wap continued to grab and push her before finally hitting her and hitting her directly in the face."

She is suing for unspecified damages. Here is a video of part of the night in question.