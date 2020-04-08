Fetty Wap was sued for suffocating and hitting a woman!

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Fetty Wap faces even more legal trouble when a woman filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he strangled her and beat her outside her Los Angeles home.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the woman claims in June 2019: she was invited to her home where Fetty and a group of friends were partying. She says that "over the course of the night, Fetty Wap consumed numerous alcoholic beverages culminating in (Fetty) drinking tequila directly from the bottle. Without any justification or provocation, (Fetty) began to become aggressive and physical towards numerous people, including to its)."

